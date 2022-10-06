Ryan Acquires Kurz Group, Expanding Property Tax Consulting Services in United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Kurz Group (“Kurz”), a property tax consulting firm located in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in the retail, industrial, multifamily, and office segments, Kurz provides property tax services to clients in Texas and throughout the United States.

Founded in 1987 by brothers Rick and Jeff Kurz, Kurz currently represents more than 5,000 properties. The firm’s core services include protest and appeal resolution, rendition preparation and filing, exemption filing and appeal, abatements, and property tax evaluation and reports.

“This acquisition is further evidence that Ryan has created the elite property tax team in North America,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “I am honored to have the esteemed tax professionals from Kurz join our growing team. Kurz’s level of expertise and extensive client relationships, combined with Ryan’s national network and innovative software solutions, will only serve to enhance our market-leading offerings in property tax.”

In conjunction with the acquisition, 16 professionals will join Ryan’s property tax group along with nearly 800 clients who will benefit from Ryan’s full suite of integrated tax services and software.

“More than 35 years ago, my brother and I set out to create a successful property tax firm that provides top-notch service and results to clients, and we did just that. Joining Ryan is a natural fit for our team, as Ryan is well known in the industry for its world-class client service and award-winning work environment,” said Rick Kurz. “We are excited for this next chapter in our firm’s history and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence with the Ryan team.”

The acquisition of Kurz follows Ryan’s recent acquisitions of Marvin F. Poer and Company, Greystone Property Tax Advisors, Paradigm Tax Group, and OneSource Property Tax from Thomson Reuters.

