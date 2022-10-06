Alpine Launches Data Platform – predictis – and Announces Partnership with Ethisphere

PHOENIX & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a people-driven private equity firm, today announced the launch of predictis, its newly formed data software business platform. In conjunction with the launch, predictis announced its partnership with Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Alpine plans to invest equity capital to fund the organic and inorganic growth of predictis.

predictis will focus on partnering with world-class data software businesses and entrepreneurs across multiple industry verticals to unleash the ultimate power of data. The platform plans to do this by deploying data-specific playbooks around areas such as governance, security, pricing, go to market and talent. Today’s partnership announcement with Ethisphere builds upon predictis’ existing partnership with AirDNA, a leading provider of short-term rental data and insights.

Jean-Marc Levy leads the new data platform as CEO of predictis. Jean-Marc has over 30 years of experience in data and information services and has held several board and CEO roles at high-growth venture and PE-backed data and technology companies. Prior to joining predictis, Jean-Marc served as CEO of ComplySci, where he led the growth of the company into an award-winning provider of compliance and risk management solutions used by thousands of institutions globally.

“ predictis was founded on the thesis that partnering with vertical software-enabled data businesses will empower founders and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses as they set out to democratize data and unlock its transformative power,” said Jean-Marc. “ We are thrilled to welcome Ethisphere, our second data business, into the predictis platform. With this partnership and our current partnership with AirDNA, we are on our way to building a group of market-leading data software companies. With Alpine's support, we have the ability to provide our current and future business partners with access to exceptional talent, operating expertise and thought leadership.”

predictis is actively seeking partnerships with data businesses that focus on specific vertical market segments, including businesses focused on medical/healthcare, real estate and short-term rentals, ESG/GRC, marketing/commerce, location/geo-location and financial/capital markets. Founders and data companies interested in learning more about partnering with predictis should contact James Reaney (jreaney@alpineinvestors.com) or Pat Eble (peble@alpineinvestors.com).

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure "S&G” risk within ESG frameworks. Ethisphere’s foundational BELA (Business Ethics Leadership Alliance) network comprises 390+ industry leaders that collaborate to define what “good” is (i.e., ethics, compliance and governance best practices). Its recognition program, “World’s Most Ethical Companies®”, also measures and showcases the superior achievements of organizations that are committed to doing business with ethics and integrity. Ethisphere currently serves 500+ active customers across all industries, with a heavy focus on large multinationals. More information about Ethisphere can be found at www.ethisphere.com.

About predictis

predictis is Alpine Investors’ newly formed data software business platform. It is the home for data founders and entrepreneurs who seek to scale their businesses as they set out to democratize data and unlock its transformative power. predictis is founded on the thesis that aggregating vertical software-enabled data businesses will unlock significant value for acquired businesses and generate above-average investment returns, and it seeks to acquire, operate, and grow leading data software businesses across multiple industry verticals. Founders and data companies interested in learning more about partnering with predictis should contact James Reaney or Pat Eble at jreaney@alpineinvestors.com or peble@alpineinvestors.com. For more information, visit www.predictisdata.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.