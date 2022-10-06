Mercury Announces Agreement with Clemson Athletics to Create a Premium Digital Experience Platform for Athletes and Fans

CLEMSON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercury, the digital brand experience company for collegiate athletic programs, top-tier athletes, and devoted fans, announced today a three-year agreement with Clemson Athletics. The agreement includes co-branding and sponsorship opportunities for Mercury digitally and in-venue, and centers around the launch of clemsontigers.io, a cutting-edge digital platform. Clemsontigers.io will provide tailored team experiences, exclusive and officially licensed digital collectible drops, and opportunities for fans to win insider experiences with Clemson Athletics.

The platform is designed to be the digital front-row seat to Death Valley and all other Clemson stadiums, delivering a dynamic, non-stop experience for fans.

“ The Mercury team creates new and memorable experiences for fans, and we are excited to bring their innovative approach to the best fans in the nation,” said Graham Neff, Clemson University’s Director of Athletics. “ This partnership represents Clemson Athletics’ commitment to deliver the best content possible to our community and to do it in an interactive and exciting way.”

Clemsontigers.io will host athlete-led conversations, team news, and discussion forums, and be the source of unique digital collectibles that unlock exclusive access and capture the spirit of the athletes, coaches, and the season's defining moments.

" The Clemson brand is synonymous with excellence, and we want the fans to experience it to the fullest," said Porter Grieve, CEO of Mercury. “ We are excited to work hand-in-hand with the University to reimagine the fan experience and become the go-to digital partner for premium Tigers content.”

Clemson fans can get access today by visiting clemsontigers.io. The first 100 fans to register on the platform will receive a free membership pass prior to the full pass sale. Fans looking to connect with fellow Clemson faithful, learn about upcoming experiences, and exclusive drops, can join the community Discord chat.

See you in The Valley!

About Mercury

Mercury was founded in 2021 to create an exclusive digital experience for top collegiate brands to bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and teams. The company partners with leading collegiate brands across sports to build hyper-local platforms for a modern fan experience. Its communities encompass dynamic conversations with and between athletes, specialized team content, and digital collectibles and passes to unlock special access for fans.