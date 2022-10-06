defi SOLUTIONS Introduces defi MANAGED SERVICING, A New Way of Thinking and Talking About Auto Lease and Loan Servicing

defi MANAGED SERVICING: It's time to talk differently and think differently about lease and loan servicing.

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS has announced a market realignment of the company’s technology-enabled, managed services outsourcing for lenders and introduced defi MANAGED SERVICING.

“It was time for defi to take the lead and talk differently about our unique ability to provide this service,” according to defi CEO Tom Allanson, “and for lenders to look differently at their end-to-end lending lifecycles.”

defi MANAGED SERVICING, formerly called defi BPO, manages the auto lease and loan portfolios of lenders. From initial customer interaction through final vehicle disposition, defi provides the know-how and proven processes that allow a lender to start-up a new servicing operation quickly or grow an existing servicing operation while maintaining budgetary expenses.

What’s unique?

Only defi provides enterprise-level originations and servicing SaaS systems and also can manage a lender’s lease or loan portfolio from end-to-end using its proprietary servicing system. This intersection of product need and desire for excellence results in defi SERVICING enabling the delivery of defi MANAGED SERVICING and in lenders benefitting from decades of defi team member expertise – in the lending industry and in the company’s own state-of-the-art defi SERVICING system.

“Across the board, it’s a win,” said Steve Bissett, defi VP, client services. “Our people know defi SERVICING inside and out. We can implement it. We can run it. We need only an introduction to your approach to business and customer service and can start satisfying your customers in less time than imaginable.”

Bulleting it out, defi MANAGED SERVICING offers:

Rapid speed-to-market for existing or start-up operations

Teams of experts ready to begin operation with no product training necessary

A world-class, ISO 9001 certified operation

defi MANAGED SERVICING technology offers lenders and their borrowers improved response times and digital interactions through:

AI-powered messaging that simulates human conversation through voice or text commands

messaging that simulates human conversation through voice or text commands Natural Language Processing ( NLP ) with Interactive Voice Response ( IVR ) for hands-free menu responses

) with Interactive Voice Response ( ) for hands-free menu responses IVR payments accepted anytime from anywhere without agent interaction

accepted without agent interaction Virtual Assistants that automate and personalize the customer experience

Instant access to customer account information to inform and improve the conversation

Click-to-call integrations that streamline agent interaction

Callback for IVR that keeps a caller’s position in the queue

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions and finance companies and has been a proven partner and solution provider of choice for the top automotive lenders in North America. defi has decades of expertise and successful, long-term partnerships with captive lenders and other organizations involved in auto and consumer lending. These relationships have resulted in solutions that are continuing to revolutionize the industry and are truly the most configurable, scalable, stable, and compliant. defi SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures, and Fiserv. For more information, visit www.defisolutions.com.