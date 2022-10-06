Nymbus, Saint Louis Bank Announce Strategic Partnership to Build Niche Banking Solution for the Legal Community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, announces a partnership with Saint Louis Bank to launch a new digital financial brand and banking services designed to increase their support of small to medium-sized law firms and other members of the legal community in the Midwest and beyond.

“While Saint Louis Bank's core focus remains on championing our local business community, partnering with Nymbus gives us the ability to increase our support of this growing niche within our existing client base, no matter their geographic location,” said Travis Liebig, CEO of Saint Louis Bank. “Nymbus integrates everything necessary to launch and operate this specialty business unit and position it for long-term success on day one.”

Leveraging Nymbus’ award-winning Launch offering, Saint Louis Bank is primed to support the entire customer journey with an end-to-end solution that includes Onboard, Core, Mobile and Online Banking as well as marketing and operational support. The offering is a carefully targeted financial solution built upon three pillars: usability, flexibility, and meaningful growth.

“To support a growth model that prioritizes exceptional experiences for this specific niche of customers, financial institutions like Saint Louis Bank look for partners that emphasize intentional innovation and can move at the speed of impactful change," said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman, and CEO of Nymbus. Kendall added, “Saint Louis Bank currently serves many attorneys, and Travis came to us with a desire to do more for them. This partnership embodies what we refer to as ‘the art of the possible,’ and we’re extremely excited to bring this intentional innovation to life.”

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks, brands, and fintechs of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital brand immediately positioned to capture new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About Saint Louis Bank

Saint Louis Bank, owned and operated by Saint Louis Bancshares Inc. and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a leading community bank approaching $750 Million in total assets. We are dedicated to driving small to mid-size businesses into the future by providing comprehensive banking solutions, expertise, and insights that add value and efficiency to their operations. Saint Louis Bank has seen double-digit loan growth in the past two years and was ranked as the 3rd largest SBA lender in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal. Learn more at stlouisbank.com