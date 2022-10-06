Lightning Step Technologies Successfully Onboards Steps Recovery Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning Step Technologies is proud to announce that Steps Recovery Solutions, a newly opened substance abuse residential rehab facility in Pineville, LA, went live with our web-based system for managing all aspects of the patient journey.

In today’s world, all organizations need integrated CRM, EMR, and RCM functionality to run their organizations successfully. Steps Recovery Solutions will use the enterprise system to meet their needs today and in the future. Lightning Step’s flexible platform and intuitive user experience better focuses organizations on outcomes over paperwork.

“When using a service as complex and robust as an EMR you can expect to have system issues from time to time,” explains Steps’ Chief Executive Officer Roy Viger. “What I am looking for is a system that minimizes issues but most importantly responds to them. My experience with Lightning Step is one that appreciates the product delivered, but more often I appreciate the team delivering that service. The team of individuals I interact with are top notch and deliver a superior service. We utilize Lightning Step for EMR, billing, credentialing, contracting, and a variety of other services. Great systems, better people!!”

Kirk Monroe, Chief Executive Officer of Lightning Step, added, “We understand the pain points of using multiple platforms to operate a treatment facility and built Lightning Step specifically to eliminate or reduce those challenges. When organizations make the switch to our platform, we feel pride knowing that their operations just got a lot smoother. And they can help a lot more people because of it.”

Lightning Step brings together the fundamentals required to operate and grow a successful facility in today’s world, integrating Customer Relations Management, Electronic Medical/Health Record, Client/Family Portal, and Revenue Cycle Management systems and removing the cross-communication pain points of using multiple platforms with multiple databases. Facilities will enjoy a smoother operation with one system, one login, and one price.

About Lightning Step

Founded by successful treatment center operators, Lightning Step partners have over 100 years of collective experience in the psychiatric and substance abuse treatment field as owners, clinicians, sales leads, and accountants. Based on personal and professional experiences, Lightning Step provides a complete platform by integrating the CRM (Customer Relations Management), clinical services, billing, patient communication, outcome reporting and alumni/aftercare management for whole person care—saving your team the time and energy they need to provide the best support.