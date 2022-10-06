Macquarie’s Global Carbon invests in carbon offsets projects consultancy EP Carbon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets (“Macquarie”), a division of Macquarie Group Limited group of companies (“Macquarie Group”), today announced that it has invested in Ecological Carbon Offset Partners LLC (“EP Carbon”), a US-based consultancy that advises on the feasibility and design of nature-based carbon offset projects. EP Carbon provides leading technical advice including assistance with geospatial analysis, project risk mitigation and capacity-building for project implementation. EP Carbon will use the proceeds to further develop its technology suite, hire and train carbon technical experts and fund its new “Toll” service plan.

“We are excited to support EP Carbon in its plans for growth,” said Erik Petersson, Head of Global Carbon (“Global Carbon”), a division within Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets group. “This infusion of capital, together with the support of Macquarie’s Global Carbon business, will help EP Carbon attract talented staff, expand its capabilities and increase access to funding. As a trusted name in the industry, our investment will also deepen the technical decarbonization expertise Macquarie provides its clients as the global energy transition accelerates.”

With recent global events and governments around the world implementing new regulations to address global climate shifts, corporations are increasingly seeking high-quality carbon offsetting solutions to meet and advance their climate commitments. Global Carbon and EP Carbon will work closely together to establish a pipeline of high-quality offset projects.

“Macquarie has a successful track record in supporting companies that are scaling their businesses and expanding their offerings. Additionally, their industry profile and history with carbon markets and commitment to the energy transition makes them an ideal partner for us,” said Kyle Holland, Founder and Technical Advisor of EP Carbon. “We’re looking forward to working with Global Carbon and Macquarie’s global platform to deliver our range of services to new nature-based carbon offset and conservation projects around the world.”

“EP Carbon is a passionate team of foresters, environmental scientists and international development professionals,” said Sam Frankel, Managing Director of EP Carbon. “We’re excited to combine our tested expertise building highest quality nature-based carbon projects with Macquarie’s comprehensive market insight and global reach. This relationship will help us serve more projects and deliver more impact to mitigate climate change and improve livelihoods.”

About Macquarie Global Carbon

The “Global Carbon” division of the Commodities and Global Markets group builds on Macquarie’s group-wide energy transition activity and is a continuation of the Group’s 15-year involvement in physical and financial aspects of carbon and environmental product markets around the world. The business provides integrated carbon offsetting solutions across the entire offset lifecycle from generation through to retirement, providing clients with greater access to voluntary and compliance carbon offsets as well as originating, structuring and bringing capital to carbon removal and reduction projects.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a global financial services group providing clients with asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, specialist advice, access to capital and principal investment. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 18,000 people in 33 markets. At 31 March 2022, Macquarie had assets under management of $US580.2 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com

About EP Carbon

Founded in 2010, EP Carbon works with clients across the globe to develop successful nature-based carbon offset projects. With over 300 MMT CO2e emissions sequestered or avoided and more than 40 completed projects to date, EP Carbon specializes in the technical aspects of geospatial analysis, complex carbon accounting and capacity-building for project implementation. For further information, visit www.epcarbon.com.