Five-Year GSA Contract Expands Raisbeck’s Footprint in Government Arena

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raisbeck Engineering, a leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business, commercial and military aircraft, today announced that it has been awarded a General Service Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract (MAS). The contract, which took effect September 30, 2022, is valid for five years with three five-year option periods.

The GSA Schedule is significant in that it makes the company’s products accessible through a simplified buying process to state and federal government agencies, expanding the company’s footprint in the federal government marketplace. To qualify for GSA approval, the company went through a rigorous 18-month application process. Contractors selling through the GSA contract are carefully vetted beforehand and must have a proven track record within its industry. The GSA Multiple Award Schedule also provides a competitive advantage in the government sector since terms and conditions including pricing and warranties are previously agreed upon.

“We are very excited to receive a GSA Contract Award,” stated Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman. “Getting on the GSA schedule shows government buyers that Raisbeck Engineering and our products have been thoroughly vetted by the government. So, any state or federal agency can, with confidence and ease, purchase Raisbeck’s existing performance improvement modifications or engineering services to address new or emerging requirements.”

Founded in 1949, GSA manages more than one-fourth of the government’s total procurement dollars and continuously accounts for approximately $44 billion of Government spending. GSA provides a centralized delivery system of products with predetermined terms and conditions such as pricing, delivery times, and warranties and serves to leverage its buying power to obtain the best value for taxpayers.

About Raisbeck Engineering, Inc.

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business and commercial aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck’s aerodynamically designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.