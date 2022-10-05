Media Advisory: First National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Crowley Main Street

***12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 128 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526***

CROWLEY, La.--()--First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Crowley Main Street, the lead organization engaged in the revitalization of downtown Crowley, Louisiana.

The funds will be used, in part, to fund a grant program to help downtown businesses enhance their facades and signage. The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Thursday, October 6. Media is encouraged to attend.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.

WHAT:

 

Check presentation for Crowley Main Street

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022

 

 

 

WHO:

 

Cindy Miller, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations and Compliance Officer, First National Bank

 

 

Loretta Boudreaux, Vice President, Branch Manager, First National Bank

 

 

Neal Comeaux, Vice President/Lender, First National Bank

 

 

Jill Habetz, Board President, Crowley Main Street

 

 

Callie Zaunbrecher, Director, Crowley Main Street

 

 

Charla Blake, Advisory Council, FHLB Dallas

 

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

First National Bank

 

 

128 North Parkerson Avenue

 

 

Crowley, LA 70526

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

