Media Advisory: First National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Crowley Main Street

CROWLEY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Crowley Main Street, the lead organization engaged in the revitalization of downtown Crowley, Louisiana.
The funds will be used, in part, to fund a grant program to help downtown businesses enhance their facades and signage. The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Thursday, October 6. Media is encouraged to attend.
PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.
|
WHAT:
|
Check presentation for Crowley Main Street
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Cindy Miller, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations and Compliance Officer, First National Bank
|
|
Loretta Boudreaux, Vice President, Branch Manager, First National Bank
|
|
Neal Comeaux, Vice President/Lender, First National Bank
|
|
Jill Habetz, Board President, Crowley Main Street
|
|
Callie Zaunbrecher, Director, Crowley Main Street
|
|
Charla Blake, Advisory Council, FHLB Dallas
|
|
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
First National Bank
|
|
128 North Parkerson Avenue
|
|
Crowley, LA 70526