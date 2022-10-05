Media Advisory: First National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Crowley Main Street

CROWLEY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Crowley Main Street, the lead organization engaged in the revitalization of downtown Crowley, Louisiana.

The funds will be used, in part, to fund a grant program to help downtown businesses enhance their facades and signage. The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Thursday, October 6. Media is encouraged to attend.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio.