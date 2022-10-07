Always® Launches First-Ever Team of “50 Period Heroes” Across the Country to Help #EndPeriodPoverty

Always' Period Heroes Brooke and Breanna Bennett, Founders of Women in Training, Inc. in Alabama receive the donation of Always pads to distribute to their local community to help #EndPeriodPoverty (Photo: Cierra Brinson)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Always expands their work to help #EndPeriodPoverty across the United States by organizing the first-ever team of “50 Period Heroes” to help fight period poverty across the country. Always Period Heroes represent people and organizations in each of the 50 U.S. states who have already made significant efforts to address period poverty in their local area. The Always 50 Period Hero program will enable them to continue their important work and provide young people greater access to period products they need.

1 in 5 girls in the U.S. have missed school due to lack of access to period products1. Always is on a mission to do more – and we knew we couldn’t do it alone. Inspired by the stories of people and organizations doing extraordinary work in their local communities to help #EndPeriodPoverty, Always joined together with Walmart shoppers and our 50 Period Heroes to help distribute a total of 3.5 million pads to communities in all 50 states to help young people stay in the confidence-boosting activities they love. These donations will help ensure young people do not miss out on critical life moments like class time, sports, extracurricular activities, and hanging out with friends simply because they do not have access to the period products they need.

The fight does not end here. You can join Always and the 50 Period Heroes to help #EndPeriodPoverty in the U.S. and become a Period Hero yourself. Here’s how you can help:

Contact your elected officials here and ask them to show their support to help #EndPeriodPoverty

Take part in the #EndPeriodPoverty Challenge through Global Citizen by downloading the app here

Learn more about Period Heroes by going to https://www.walmart.com/always

“It was very exciting to partner with Always in their efforts to #EndPeriodPoverty. I started Go With The Flow after seeing first-hand how period poverty affected students on a personal level right here in my local community,” says Demetra Presley, Arizona Period Hero and Executive Director of Go With The Flow. “Not only did I learn about the reality of school budget restrictions on period products, but also the troubling ways students would offset their needs for these products by making makeshift pads and tampons out of items such as socks, towels and toilet paper. Always’ generous donation will enable us to make great strides to help #EndPeriodPoverty and ensure that the youth does not miss out on crucial educational opportunities because of it.”

“Always has been championing young people’s confidence for more than 35 years with puberty education programs and by providing access to period products to those in need,” says Melissa Suk, Vice President of North America Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble. “Since the launch of Always’ #EndPeriodPoverty program in 2018, Always has donated more than 160 million period products to people in need around the world. While donations can help young people stay in school and improve confidence, donations alone cannot resolve period poverty as poverty itself is a systemic issue. To help drive systemic change, we continue to expand our #EndPeriodPoverty efforts this year by supporting the Menstrual Equity for All Act – which would help systemically end period poverty in the U.S. With our allies on the Hill and the grassroot efforts of our 50 Period Heroes, we’re excited about the bigger impact we are making on young people who are experiencing period poverty in this country.”

Footnotes:

1 1000 U.S. females, 16-24 y.o., Research Now ‘17

About Always®

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been supporting millions of young people globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to girls’ confidence. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

About Go With The Flow

Go With The Flow was created in 2017 after its Executive Director Demetra Presley, learned about a teacher who started to keep bags filled with menstrual hygiene products in her classroom because she was frequently approached by her students requesting period products. Go With the Flow has provided schools in Tucson and Phoenix and neighboring areas with over 40,000 period packs - small bags that contain tampons, sanitary napkins, and panty liners. When a student at a participating school needs menstrual supplies, they can approach various school staff to obtain a period pack. Schools can contact Go With The Flow for additional packs whenever they are running low, helping to ensure a continuous supply of menstrual hygiene products for students at no cost to the school.