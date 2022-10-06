American Oncology Network, a Rapidly Growing Network of Community-Based Oncology Practices, to go Public through Business Combination with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

FORT MYERS, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Oncology Network (“AON” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing network of community-based oncology practices, and Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Nasdaq: DTOC) (“DTOC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement pursuant to which AON will become a public company (the “Business Combination”). Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, AON has grown significantly since it commenced operations in late 2018. The Company’s robust platform provides oncology practices with comprehensive support, access to revenue-diversifying adjacent services, and practice management expertise to empower physicians to make cancer care better. AON offers an innovative model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With access to care-enhancing patient services (such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, as well as a fully integrated technology platform anchored by an oncology-specific electronic medical record system), a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

AON commenced operations in September 2018 and was founded by a senior leadership team who previously worked together and who have deep sector expertise within oncology. Since 2019, AON has generated compounded annual revenue growth of more than 60% through June 2022 and now generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue and operates profitably. AON’s platform currently includes 107 physicians and 24 practices across 71 locations in 18 states.

AON is well-positioned to continue growing driven by: (i) a fragmented and growing oncology industry with oncology medicine spend forecasted to grow at a 12% long-term CAGR, according to BCC Research; (ii) the ability to support the growth of AON’s physician partners through scaling ancillary services, such as clinical trials and dispensing of over 99% of oral oncolytics through AON’s specialty pharmacy, and introducing new service offerings; (iii) expanding AON’s existing service offering to address the broader oncology market; and (iv) growing the number of physician partners within AON’s network through both organic growth at existing practices as well as adding new practices.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, AON’s senior leadership team will continue to serve in their current roles. The combined company will be led by AON’s Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz, President and Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, Chief Financial Officer David Gould, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Divers. AON’s existing board, which is composed of practicing medical oncologists, is expected to remain in place and will be joined by additional members affiliated with DTOC.

Management and Board of Directors’ Comments

Todd Schonherz, AON CEO, stated: “This transaction represents the next step in AON’s journey to become the leading platform for community-based oncology practices. Since launching the AON platform in 2018, we’ve been able to drive consistently strong growth by providing our physician partners with a strong suite of practice management tools and ancillary services as well as access to the financial benefits associated with being integrated with a scaled platform. We are excited to use the growth capital and partnership with the DTOC team to continue investing in technology and services that will support our physician partners and enhance the value proposition of AON.”

Kevin Nazemi, DTOC CEO, stated: “We are excited to partner with AON and believe that the Company is well-positioned to continue to build on its strong growth track record. We look forward to supporting AON as it continues to bring its services to more physician partnerships. We launched DTOC with the commitment to our investors to partner with a high growth platform that was leveraging technology to drive improvement within the healthcare industry and we couldn’t be more excited to fulfill that commitment today through our partnership with AON.”

Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON Chief Medical Officer, added: “AON was founded with the mission of providing community-based oncology practices with a platform that can support robust practice growth and deliver patient-centric care. We believe that the DTOC partnership will further enhance AON’s platform, allowing our physician partners to continue growing and thriving as part of our network. We look forward to continuing to grow our network of physician partners and supporting them with our physician practice management platform.”

Details of the Business Combination

Under the terms of the definitive business combination agreement, the proposed Business Combination values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $500 million. Existing AON equity holders will roll 100% of their equity in AON. DTOC’s sponsor has agreed to subject its shares in the combined company to lock-up restrictions and various earnout thresholds.

The proposed Business Combination, which has been approved by DTOC’s board of directors and AON’s board of managers and members, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. The closing of the proposed Business Combination is subject to approval by DTOC’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including any applicable regulatory approvals.

The description of the proposed Business Combination contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the definitive agreement relating to the Business Combination, a copy of which will be filed by DTOC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor to DTOC. Woolery & Co. PLLC and Dentons US LLP are serving as legal advisors to AON.

About AON

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses members with an average of more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients. Learn more at www.aoncology.com.

About DTOC

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company, led by Kevin Nazemi, former Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Oscar Health, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. DTOC’s Board of Directors includes Kevin Nazemi, Brad Fluegel (former Chief Strategy Officer of Walgreens and Anthem), Jim Moffatt (Former Vice Chairman and Global CEO of Deloitte Consulting), and Heather Zynczak (Former Chief Marketing Officer of Pluralsight and Domo). DTOC is focused on businesses operating in the healthcare industry. To learn more about Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., visit www.dtocorp.com.

