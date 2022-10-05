Unison Industries expands long-term relationship with AAR

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unison Industries today announced the expansion of a long-standing relationship with AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) as the exclusive worldwide aftermarket distributor for Unison Industries' aviation, aerospace, military, and civil land vehicle products.

This agreement broadens AAR’s distribution of select Unison igniter plugs, ignition leads, harnesses, and related spare parts to cover aftermarket customers worldwide. This builds on the existing partnership between AAR and Unison for aftermarket product distribution services, as well as for 24/7 Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) call center support to deliver rapid-response services to customers for Unison products.

“AAR has been a trusted partner for more than 10 years,” said Brian DeGennaro, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing for Unison Industries. “This expanded agreement will enhance our customer’s experience through increased product availability and will enable AAR to help Unison Industries grow our aftermarket business globally.”

“Augmenting our relationship with Unison Industries will compress lead times and improve customer service for operators and MRO facilities globally,” said Eric Young, AAR’s vice president of OEM Solutions. “We are excited and honored to be selected for this partnership.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Unison Industries

Unison Industries, LLC, is a leading global supplier of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical & mechanical systems. Unison supplies nearly every engine and airframe program, providing the most advanced performance solutions for a wide variety of markets including Aviation, space and defense, power, oil and gas, and transportation. Unison is a global company, employing more than 2,000 people across five major manufacturing locations as well as engineering centers supporting sites worldwide. For more information, visit unisonindustries.com.