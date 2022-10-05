Reveal Announces New Partnership with KordaMentha as Part of Major Asia-Pacific Expansion

CHICAGO & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal-Brainspace announced today that KordaMentha, Asia-Pacific’s leading advisory and investment firm, has selected Reveal’s leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform – Reveal 11 – to enable the firm to supercharge its AI capabilities to solve its clients’ most complex insolvency, investigation, regulatory and legal matters with more speed and precision.

The partnership with KordaMentha marks a significant moment for Reveal’s ongoing expansion into new global markets, including APAC. Reveal recently opened a new office in Sydney, with plans for further expansion this year and beyond. Reveal also has a growing customer and partner community in New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Japan and China, with other countries interested in participating in the Reveal journey.

“The partnership with KordaMentha is an exciting development as Reveal continues to expand its APAC operations – a strategically significant region for Reveal and the entire legal industry,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal-Brainspace. “We look forward to working on-the-ground with the talented legal and investigative practitioners at KordaMentha to support their wide variety of workflows and help them target new market opportunities through solving the increasingly complex problems with custom solutions that will meet their client’s unique needs.”

With seven offices across APAC, KordaMentha will take full advantage of the end-to-end, cloud-based Reveal 11 platform to bolster their eDiscovery and investigations solutions.

“KordaMentha’s experts will work with Reveal’s Australian team to optimize Reveal’s powerful tools as the firm continues to enhance its service offering to clients,” said Andrew Malarkey, Partner of KordaMentha.

To find out more about KordaMentha, visit kordamentha.com. For more information about Reveal and its Reveal 11 AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About KordaMentha

KordaMentha is an advisory and investment firm that helps clients to grow, protect and recover value. We have a team of almost 400 specialists across Asia-Pacific and are trusted advisors in forensics, real estate, organizational change and transformation and restructuring. Our specialists work together to solve complex challenges facing corporations, financiers, lawyers, and government.