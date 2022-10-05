Minti Labs Announces Partnership with Dapper Wallet Ahead of Upcoming Launch of IMSA Fastlane NFT Marketplace

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minti Labs, the team behind the IMSA Fastlane platform, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Dapper Wallet, the market leader for digital collectibles including top-tier sports organizations, leagues, and entertainment companies such as NFL All Day, NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike and 100+ others.

The partnership between Minti Labs and Dapper Wallet will enable IMSA Fastlane account holders to easily and securely buy, trade, sell and store their IMSA Highlights™ digital collectibles. Fans will also benefit from Dapper Wallet’s integration with other services such as Ticketmaster and Instagram which will further unlock opportunities and experiences both online and in real life (IRL).

The Dapper Wallet also provides additional layers of security with automated compliance, chargeback and fraud management, as well as two-factor authentication. Dapper is integrated with Coinbase, Circle USDC, and other Web3 tokens on the ERC-721 standard and supports both credit card transactions as well as cryptocurrency payments.

“Connecting Dapper Wallet to our platform will make it easier than ever for IMSA racing enthusiasts and digital collectors to enter the world of online fan experiences. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of racing fandom with this partnership,” said Paul Dube, co-founder and CEO of Minti Labs.

About IMSA Fastlane

IMSA Fastlane is the officially licensed marketplace for members to collect and trade video NFT highlights™ from IMSA’s iconic history.

For more information, visit https://www.imsafastlane.com.

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers behind the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, enabling engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and powering new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NBA, WNBA, NFL, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, UFC and others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit https://dapperlabs.com.

About Minti Labs

Minti Labs is a full-service Web3 company building products that offer boundless experiences. Minti Labs is a gateway to possibility - limited only by a brand’s creativity. An experienced team of developers, designers and strategists provide innovators with the capability and experience required for Web3 initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.mintilabs.io.