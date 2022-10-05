The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Atlantic Federal Credit Union, a community-chartered credit union serving Essex and Union counties in New Jersey, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing members.

“ We are a credit union focused on providing high quality service through digital automation, personal assistance, and market-leading products, which is why we chose to partner with Upstart,” said Jason Reed, Chief Operations Officer for The Atlantic Federal Credit Union. “ Upstart has successfully provided our credit union with an opportunity to lend to a wider range of borrowers through an all-digital platform powered by AI and is helping us achieve our lending goals.”

As an Upstart lending partner since September 2021, The Atlantic Federal Credit Union (The Atlantic) is part of the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet The Atlantic’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an Atlantic Federal Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We are excited to be partnering with The Atlantic Federal Credit Union to provide a modern, all-digital personal lending experience to more people,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ Through the Upstart Referral Network, The Atlantic is leveraging Upstart’s AI lending platform to serve new and existing members while expanding access to affordable credit."

To learn more about The Atlantic Federal Credit Union and the partnership with Upstart, please watch the webinar, “ Driving Member Engagement & Growth during Uncertain Times with AI: A Case Study with The Atlantic Federal Credit Union.” To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About The Atlantic Federal Credit Union

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union was founded in 1935 as a not-for-profit financial cooperative to meet the savings and borrowing needs of Members. Today, The Atlantic Federal Credit Union exclusively serves Essex and Union counties in New Jersey with financial wellness resources, competitive rates and technology-driven solutions for personal and business banking needs. For full eligibility criteria and more information, visit AtlFedCU.com.