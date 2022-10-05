Moneytree Software Integrates Riskalyze into its Suite of Financial Planning Tools

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, today announced Moneytree Software, a pioneer in the development of financial planning technology which simplifies complexities for advisors, has selected the firm’s services to be integrated into its platform.

Stemming from a robust calculation engine, Moneytree is continually working to create the most desirable financial planning platform for advisors. As Moneytree continues to refine its software, it provides the necessary tools for firms to grow their businesses by partnering with industry leading platforms like Riskalyze.

“Over the past year, we have spent much of our time at Moneytree Software seeking out new integration partners that can truly add value for the advisor during the financial planning process,” Patrick Spencer, Managing Director at Moneytree Software, said. “Riskalyze was a natural fit.”

Risk analytics have proven particularly vital over the last two years as markets have experienced a high degree of volatility. As a market leader, Riskalyze’s analytics empower wealth management firms to provide the best fiduciary care for their clients, enabling advisors to have a more comprehensive view of the client’s financial journey.

Just as Moneytree has evolved it has been serving financial advisors, Riskalyze has also been continually innovating and adding best-in-class integration partners, so firms and advisors are better able to deliver a differentiated client experience supported by their tech stack. One recent innovation is Riskalyze Ultimate, which couples the power of firm-wide risk alignment with next-generation compliance analytics for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers (IBDs). Firms can for example, look across all accounts, ensuring that clients with large cash balances, are not paying fees on cash holdings.

“Since the inception of Riskalyze, our goal has always been to identify strategic partners to drive our mission forward, not only for ourselves, but to provide better financial planning tools and advice for clients,” said Clifton Schaller, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships at Riskalyze. “Our mission aligned very well with that of Moneytree, we’re excited about how our partnership can improve the financial lives of more investors.”

To learn more about Riskalyze’s integrations, go to https://www.riskalyze.com/integrations.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Moneytree

Moneytree Software pioneered the development of financial planning technology to support the vital work of financial planners and advisors. The company focuses on empowering independent planners and advisors to develop mathematically advanced tools that produce accurate, repeatable results, inspiring the trust and confidence of both financial professionals and their clients. Moneytree boasts more than 40 years in providing the strongest calculation engine in the financial planning and wealth management industry while adding innovative technologies and user experiences that lead to advisor practice growth and client success.