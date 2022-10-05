Guilford County Schools Safely Usher In The New Academic Year With Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Guilford County Schools in North Carolina. Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution began being used in nearly 20 of the district’s high schools starting with the 2022-2023 academic year.

After seeing the successful use of Evolv Express in the neighboring Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system, the district spoke with Evolv Technology about how Evolv Express could be used to screen for potential threats while enabling a comfortable entry into school for students.

Evolv Express allows for a faster and better security process as people can walk through without always having to stop or undergo invasive screening while the system works to detect and pinpoint the location of concealed weapons. Traditional metal detectors at schools can cause backups at entrances and delays to the start of the school day, as students are subject to a manual screening process, as well as tend to make students feel less safe and unsettled. With Evolv Express in place, there is no hassle of undergoing an invasive, hands-on security check at the start of the day.

“The Evolv system allows us to add another layer of security for our schools, without detracting from the learning environment,” said Mike Richey, executive director of emergency management at Guilford County Schools. “After successfully launching the system in all high schools at the start of the school year, we are now using it for sporting events and other large gatherings.”

Guilford County Schools is using 44 Evolv Express screening systems across 19 high schools. The technology will help keep tens of thousands of students, educators, and staff safe in the state’s third-largest school district. In addition to its use in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, Evolv Express is currently in use in more than 26 schools across the U.S. including schools in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Fayette County, West Virginia and Champaign, Illinois.

“Our vision is a safer world for people wherever they gather,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Working with Guilford County, and a growing list of schools around the country, is at the center of that vision and allows schools to keep the focus on providing a quality education.”

