Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year.

Founded in 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Professional Pickleball Association is the premier professional pickleball circuit in the United States. The PPA ranks the top male and female pickleball players in the world, awarding millions of dollars in prize money each year, with tournament events in dozens of cities across Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, and more. 2022 saw the PPA host more than 20 events at world-class facilities, with more than 25 events across 13 markets, and five major championships planned for 2023.

“At Carvana, we believe that driving happiness can extend beyond buying, selling and trading in cars. Our promise is to create joyful experiences for our customers at every turn, so this year we’re partnering with the Professional Pickleball Association to serve up smiles with the fastest growing community sport in America,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and chief brand officer. “In the same spirit as making vehicle ownership straightforward and accessible to everyone, we’re helping make pickleball one of the most accessible sports in America by championing players of all levels, all season long, with the sport’s premier professional league.”

The Professional Pickleball Association has cultivated a one-of-a-kind “Play Where The Pros Play™” atmosphere, leveraging its reputation as the premier provider of professional and amateur events in the rapidly growing pickleball space.

Carvana’s tech-focused approach has improved the way people buy–and sell–cars, demonstrated by its industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and 4.7 out of 5 star customer experience rating average. Carvana continues to grow, now able to serve more than 80% of the U.S. population across more than 300 markets. With a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, Carvana has become the second largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500.

