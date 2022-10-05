SecureAuth Strengthens Its Channel with Grupo TRC and SDG as New Channel Partners to Deliver Market-Leading Passwordless Continuous Authentication

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecureAuth, a leader in next-gen authentication and access management, announces new partnerships with Grupo TRC and SDG. The SecureAuth Partner Program offers partners a differentiated and game-changing next-gen authentication solution with Arculix to jointly solve organizations’ identity security issues, partner enablement, and a true partnership. As a channel first company, SecureAuth is aggressively investing in channel enablement programs to accelerate growth and bring its vision for authentication to a wider range of customers.

Grupo TRC joins the SecureAuth Partner Program as both a value-added reseller (VAR) and services delivery partner in the EMEA region. With more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Grupo TRC has expanded into other verticals and is dedicated to the integration of technology and networks. Its activity focuses on engineering, deployment and maintenance work in cybersecurity and various other technology disciplines.

SDG Corporation is joining the SecureAuth Partner Program as a VAR and services delivery partner. Bringing over 20 years of experience partnering with global brands on complex business and IT challenges, SDG works with enterprises in need of strategic support and technology solutions.

“Strategic channel partnerships are crucial to SecureAuth’s go-to-market success, and we are thrilled to welcome Grupo TRC and SDG Corporation as key partners in our global channel program,” said Mandeep Khera, CMO, SecureAuth. “Partners are an important part of SecureAuth’s ability to meet the demands of our enterprise customers with solutions, including our recently launched Arculix product. Expanding our global channel footprint with GTRC’s strong presence in EMEA and SDG Corporation’s deep connections in North America, APAC, and other geographies, will help SecureAuth deliver rapid value to customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with SecureAuth and provide benefits to our customers who require passwordless continuous authentication,” said Alfredo Estirado, Co-Founder and CEO of Grupo TRC, a Madrid-based channel partner. “As we create strategic alliances with leading IT manufacturers across Europe, we are capable of setting trends and defining future technology solutions especially through Arculix’s unique capabilities with risk-based analytics and passwordless continuous authentication.”

“We are pleased to formalize the partnership between SDG and SecureAuth, two recognized leaders in identity management and authentication,” stated Ajay Gupta, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SDG. “With more than two decades of access security experience, SDG architects, engineers, and support teams look forward to working with SecureAuth and its next generation access management and authentication solution, Arculix™. Our partnership with SecureAuth further enhances our clients’ ability to manage and protect access to applications, systems, and data at scale, anywhere in the world.”

Arculix, a next-gen authentication solution, is ideal for partners because of the critical role authentication and access management plays in securing the digital enterprise. SecureAuth’s passwordless, continuous authentication allows organizations to extend other identity providers (IdPs) like Microsoft, Ping, Okta, Forgerock – which provides a huge opportunity for channel partners to drive growth and differentiation in their identity and access management practice.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen authentication and access management company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, customers and partners. With the only solution that can be deployed in the cloud, and on-premise environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.

About SDG Corporation

SDG is a global IT risk management and cybersecurity solutions provider. SDG managed services and SaaS solutions deliver a comprehensive range of identity, cybersecurity, GRC, and cloud security capabilities that enable organizations to identify and mitigate cyber risk, protect cyber assets, and manage their business securely.

To learn how SDG can help ensure the security and compliance of your technology and data infrastructure visit: www.sdgc.com.

About Grupo TRC

Grupo TRC is a union of several IT companies and two specialized divisions (focused in health software and defense technology), with more than 30 years of experience in Telecommunications Sector. Its Group has consolidated its presence as a specialized software developer, cybersecurity and Cloud service provider and technology integrator, with a strong investment in R&D.

If you would like to know more about the TRC Group's activity, you can consult our website: www.gurpotrc.com.

