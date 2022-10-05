PSA Introduces Funko POP! Authentication & Grading

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the leading authenticator and grader of sports cards and memorabilia, announces the launch of its services for Funko Pops!. The massively popular Funko Pops! will be the first toys for which PSA has offered its industry-leading authentication and grading.

Funko Pops! are some of the most popular and accessible pop culture-related collectibles in the world. Since their launch in 2010, Funko Pops! have grown into beloved, instantly-recognizable figurines, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. The company produces exclusive, rare and limited edition products making Funko Pops! particularly coveted among collectors. Recently, an extremely rare two-pack sold for $100,000, setting a new record price for a Funko Pop!.

To meet collector demand for authenticated and graded Pops!, PSA has recruited a talented team of new graders specializing in these vinyl figures. This unit will operate in a new space dedicated specifically to the authentication and grading of these items. Highly-trained PSA graders will verify the Pops! are genuine and authentic as well as analyze the quality and condition of the Pop! box. PSA will then encapsulate each Pop! in a UV-resistant, tamper-evident case that shows off the item’s certification details such as exclusivity, variant and year.

“We’ve been grading autographs on Pop! boxes since early 2021 and we couldn’t wait to build and train a top-notch team that can also authenticate and grade the Pop! box themselves,” said Nat Turner, CEO of PSA’s parent company, Collectors. “The growth and enthusiasm for these and other collectible toys over the past decade has been astounding. We can’t wait to help collectors encapsulate and display their Pops!”

PSA is also announcing that it has partnered with nonprofit POPS! For Patients, a cause that collects and donates Pops! to children across the country. POPS! For Patients has helped bring happiness and joy to the lives of more than 50,000 children over the last five years.

For more information, reach out to info@PSAcard.com or visit http://www.psacard.com/services/funkograding.

