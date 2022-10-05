American Banker Magazine Honors Kate Danella of Regions Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regions Bank on Wednesday announced Kate Danella, head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group, has been honored by American Banker magazine as one of its “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking.”

This is the fourth consecutive year American Banker has included Danella in various rankings of the industry’s most influential and top-performing female leaders. This year’s honorees are featured in American Banker’s October 2022 issue. For the previous three years, American Banker named Danella as one of the magazine’s “Top 25 Women to Watch” in banking.

“Since Kate joined Regions in 2015, she has brought our mission and values to life by putting the needs of associates, customers and communities first,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp.

“This recognition is another affirmation of her outstanding leadership and strategic insight,” Turner added. “Her accomplishments are marked by the ability to turn innovative thinking into practical reality. The trusted relationships that Kate and our associates build every day allow us to deliver on our mission to make life better and create shared value for our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Among her recent leadership achievements, Danella spearheaded enterprise-wide strategic planning, and she guided product and business teams supporting consumer and small-business banking needs for customers across Regions’ high-growth footprint in the Southeast, Midwest, and Texas.

Efforts she’s led to redefine the customer experience at Regions have enhanced the bank’s core checking account products with new tools and features making it easier for customers to improve their financial health and wellbeing.

Danella is also one of the architects of Regions’ new “Embrace the IF in Life” brand campaign, which focuses on the benefits to customers of banking with Regions — improving cash flow, safeguarding against surprises, and saving more.

She became head of Consumer Banking at Regions in May 2022 after serving as Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer. She joined the company as Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, later leading Private Wealth Management and serving as head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships. Before Regions, Danella held leadership roles for 13 years in sales, strategy, client services, and marketing for Capital Group Companies.

Now in its 20th year, American Banker’s “The Most Powerful Women in Banking™” program recognizes the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in financial services. See American Banker’s website for the full list of this year’s honorees and to read the magazine’s profile of Danella.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.