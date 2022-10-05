Trex Teams With DW Distribution to Expand and Elevate Service in the South Central Region

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s a new “Big D” in Texas. Dallas Wholesale Distribution (DW Distribution), a Specialty Building Products, Inc. (SBP) brand, has teamed with Trex Company to further expand availability of the brand’s industry-leading decking and outdoor living products across the South Central region. The well-established Texas-based distributor of building materials and millwork products will supply Trex products through its three Texas locations (Arlington, DeSoto and Round Rock), along with its facility in Oklahoma City.

“As the industry leader, we want the best possible teams in place to represent our brand,” said Bret Martz, vice president of North American professional sales for Trex. “DW Distribution has a well-earned reputation for providing outstanding service to its customers and boasts some of the best distributor sales representatives and management in the industry. As demand for high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products continues to grow, this relationship will allow us to collectively tap the potential of the high-growth South Central region while delivering the best products and service to our valued channel partners.”

Headquartered in DeSoto, DW Distribution was founded in 1955 and has been operating as an SBP brand since 2021. This long-standing distributor of building materials and millwork products serves customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico. The company was honored with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) in 2021, which recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Trex Company and its products, programs and people,” said David Cusey, vice president of building materials for DW Distribution. “Trex’s position as the industry leader, combined with the company’s commitment to product innovation and advancing the outdoor living category, make it an ideal brand for us.”

Trex products are offered through an extensive network of building products distributors and dealers, and are sold at more than 6,700 retail locations. For more information about Trex, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week and to have made Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About DW Distribution

Based on Desoto, Texas, DW Distribution is a brand of Specialty Building Products, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. DW is a 67-year-old distributor of building materials, millwork products and pre-hung door units committed to serving customers throughout the South Central region of the U.S., including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico. For more information, please visit dwdistribution.com.