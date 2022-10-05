Massive Bio and Perthera.ai Partner to Empower Cancer Patients with Personalized Therapies and Accurate Trial Recommendations

NEW YORK & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a leader in AI-powered cancer clinical trial enrollment, announced a strategic partnership with Perthera.ai, a pioneer in connecting oncologists and patients with biomarker-based therapy options. Perthera.ai’s patented ranked therapy recommendations complement Massive Bio’s screening and analysis to empower more cancer patients to find an appropriate clinical trial.

Less than three percent of cancer patients today are matched and enrolled in a clinical trial. By combining the advanced computational methods and artificial intelligence capabilities of both companies, more physicians and patients will be able to confidently access the benefits of investigational precision oncology treatments from FDA-approved and novel therapies that are specific to patients’ unique molecular and genetic biomarkers. Perthera.ai combines multi-omic testing results (DNA, RNA, IHC and phosphoproteomics) to advise oncologists and their patients and simplify the decision-making process to increase the chance that the best therapy is used the first time.

“We are excited to partner with Massive Bio to leverage the most advanced science and technology to help as many cancer patients as possible,” said Albert Kelley, CEO of Perthera.ai. “Increasing access to genomic and multi-omic testing and patient-trial matching solutions is the best way to advance cancer care for all. We believe in collaboration where it can help more patients and by combining forces with Massive Bio, we can improve data acquisition and the accuracy of patient-trial matching.”

“Our mission is to create hope and empower cancer patients by helping them find their best treatment options, which often requires access to clinical trials,” said Selin Kurnaz, co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “By combining Perthera.ai’s focus on biomarker-based algorithms with our AI-powered clinical trial matching platform, we can create more options for patients and physicians to find the best trials. We can also pursue additional innovations together around real-world data, biomarker discovery, and diagnostic and commercial collaborations with industry stakeholders.”

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, added: “We are excited to expand our data sets and leverage our technologies and combined networks to offer more precise treatment paths, which will have an immediate and positive impact to identify more treatment options for more patients.”

About Perthera.ai:

Perthera.ai is a pioneer in using multi-omic testing results to advise oncologists and patients on treatment options through our Precision Oncology Platform and the Perthera Report that it generates. Perthera.ai collects multi-omic results from any source and uses a patented Precision Oncology Platform to generate ranked therapy options that have been shown to increase survival in patients with pancreatic cancer who use a highly ranked therapy. Perthera.ai aspires to bring its proprietary technology to as many patients with cancer as possible without regard for location or financial resources.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, providing convenient access and enrollment services for oncology clinical trials worldwide, powered by advanced artificial intelligence. Founded on the belief that all people should have equal access to leading-edge therapies, Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with expertise in genomics, engineering, and data analytics to remove the many barriers to cancer patient enrollment and participation in clinical trials. Headquartered in New York, Massive Bio is a privately held company that operates in 12 countries.