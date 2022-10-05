Austin FC and Q2 to Award Grants to Local Nonprofits Through Second Annual Q-mmunity Gives Grant Program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced today that the organizations are once again teaming up to support local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through its Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which returns for a second-consecutive year after launching in 2021.

As part of the annual program, Austin FC and Q2 will award three (3) separate $50,000 grants to three (3) nonprofit organizations, altogether totaling $150,000, that focus on the advancement of underrepresented communities through the following impact areas: education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness.

Last year, Central Texas nonprofits Con Mi MADRE, Urban Roots, and Science Mill were named the inaugural Q-mmunity Gives grant recipients.

“After seeing the success of the Q-mmunity Gives grant program in its first year, we’re honored to once again work alongside Q2 on this important initiative benefiting Austin’s incredible nonprofit community,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “Our hope is that these grants will help recipients meet their objectives while simultaneously advancing underrepresented people in our region.”

“We look forward to kicking off the second annual Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which brings together Q2, Austin FC and local nonprofits in pursuit of advancing underrepresented communities in Central Texas,” said Matt Flake, Chief Executive Officer at Q2. “We’re proud to support this impactful initiative, which allows us to help equip three deserving organizations with the funds and resources needed to advance their mission and service to the community.”

For a grant application to be considered eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

Organizations must be committed to supporting and promoting equity and inclusion in the Central Texas Community.

The program/project must fall within one or more of the following impact areas: education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness.

The program/project must be local to Central Texas.

The request must come from an organization (no funding will be made to individuals).

Requested funds must be used to implement a project. Capacity grants are not awarded by the Q-mmunity Gives grant program.

The organization must be certified as tax-exempt under Section 501© (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and not be a private foundation as defined in section 509(a) of that Code. The organization must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Texas Franchise Tax Board and the Texas Secretary of State.

The Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives Grant Committee will accept applications beginning today, Oct. 5, through Oct. 25.

Organizations wishing to apply for a Q-mmunity Gives grant can do so by clicking here.

