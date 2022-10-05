Dynasty Financial Partners and Allocate Partner to Give RIAs Access to Venture Capital Investment Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allocate, a digital investment platform that provides investors a streamlined way to access venture funds and co-investments, today announced a partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, a provider of back and middle-office outsourced solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). The partnership will provide Dynasty network partner RIAs with a digital solution that will give them the ability to invest in venture capital funds on behalf of their clients.

“Venture capital has increasingly been an appealing investment opportunity for independent financial advisors to offer their high net worth clients,” said Ed Swenson, Co-Founder & COO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We are thrilled to partner with Allocate to open up access to the private innovation economy for our Network advisors and their private wealth clients without the friction points of high minimums and the burden of having to do their own diligence and discovery.”

Launched in late 2021, Allocate is an end-to-end platform that provides qualified investors with a streamlined way to discover, access, and manage venture capital fund manager strategies. The platform is specifically designed for advisors to easily implement private technology-focused products without the normal friction points that exist in the sector.

“Dynasty believes that the venture firms get their pick of high-quality deals, partner with their choice of founders, and help these founders work to build successful businesses. Unfortunately, access has been limited at best for other non-institutional accredited investors,” said Carter Reum, co-founder of venture firm M13 and Allocate investor. “We believe the venture market is overdue for innovation and are thrilled that the Dynasty-Allocate partnership will widen access to venture managers, while also lessening the administrative burden for those venture GPs attracting capital.”

Allocate's platform works by automating product discovery, KYC and AML, subscription documents, capital calls, and investment management. As the platform aggregates investor capital into Allocate feeder vehicles, investors can invest in venture opportunities at low minimums with the purchasing power of institutional investors, enabling them to build venture diversified portfolios.

“Dynasty Financial is one of the pre-eminent wealth-tech platforms in the world with nearly $70B managed by the wealth advisory firms in the Dynasty network,” said Samir Kaji, CEO of Allocate. “Their network of RIAs will have a unique opportunity with this new access to the ever growing and exciting private innovation economy.”

About Allocate

Allocate is a digital investment platform that provides investors a streamlined way to access top-tier venture funds and co-investments. Founded by Samir Kaji and Hana Yang in 2021, the founding team is uniquely positioned to unlock access to the new era of venture capital investing. The two co-founders have worked closely with over 1,000 venture and private fund managers in their careers. Before launching Allocate, the team previously had tenures at SVB Financial Group, SVB Capital, Hamilton Lane, AngelList, Bowdoin Endowment, Icapital, Fidelity, First Republic Bank, Morgan Stanley, Kauffman Fellows, CircleUp, Gradifi, and Vistaprint.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

