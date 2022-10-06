Samsung Continues to Make Significant Investment in its Ultrasound Business in North America

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To maximize patient and customer reach with our best-in-class imaging technology, Samsung has made the decision to increase its investment in the ultrasound business in North America. From investing in new product introductions featuring Samsung technology to order processing system improvements; expanding service offerings to include remote automation, and expansion of market coverage to reach more Integrated Delivery Networks. These investments are focused on assuring our patients and clinicians have easier access to our innovative imaging technology.

“As Samsung's business in the United States continues to grow, we feel the need to segment the ultrasound business to better accommodate our customers' growing needs. Adding leadership talent with a depth of market knowledge and experience in key segments is necessary to accomplish this,” according to David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung. “While our Senior Director Dan Monaghan will continue to lead our General Imaging, Point-of-Care and Veterinary Ultrasound businesses, I am pleased to announce today the appointment of Tracy Bury to the newly created role of Women's Health Ultrasound Business Leader, where she will lead efforts in the Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Assisted Reproductive Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology markets.” The company is focused on delivering life-long healthcare solutions for women and using Samsung's excellent image quality, ergonomics and artificial intelligence (AI) assisted software, which assists clinicians in diagnosing and developing optimal treatment paths for this patient population.

Tracy joins Samsung after a stellar career as an executive leading the U.S. Women's Health business at GE Healthcare and leading global ultrasound teams for Siemens Healthineers. She brings 25+ years of experience and solid industry relationships that will benefit Boston Imaging’s Women’s Health business. With her joining, Boston Imaging will continue to deepen KOL relationships and recruit top talents from the market to better serve customers' needs. "I'm excited to be a part of the Samsung vision of segmenting the ultrasound business, enabling us to provide dedicated people, products and processes to address the specific needs of Women's Health patients and clinicians," said Tracy Bury, Women's Health Ultrasound Business Leader, Boston Imaging. Tracy's leadership will be key to delivering the Samsung imaging technology message to this vitally important market.

This segmented focus of both Women’s Health and Radiology ultrasound business units will drive faster technology adoption through a greater understanding of the specific patient population and clinical markets served.

Through its network of dealers and direct associates in North America, Samsung provides best-in-class ultrasound technology for Women's Health, Radiology, Point-of-Care and Veterinary businesses. Additionally, in its separate digital radiography business, Samsung provides advanced digital X-ray technology including portable, panel and fixed room technology.

