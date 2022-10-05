VMS Software Expands Global Leadership Team, Moves HQ to Downtown Boston

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMS Software, Inc., the exclusive developer of tools and applications for the OpenVMS platform under license from HPE, today announced that it has expanded its executive team and that the company has moved its headquarters from Burlington, Massachusetts, into downtown Boston. VMS Software licensed exclusive rights from HPE to develop new versions of OpenVMS and is leading the way in creating a portfolio of open-source software and services to help business and technology leaders to maximize the value of their OpenVMS investments. New members of the corporate leadership team include John Ross as Vice President of GTM Strategy & Revenue Enablement and Nicole Hart as Vice President of People Strategy.

“OpenVMS is one of the most powerful operating systems ever developed, and thousands of organizations around the world rely on it to manage the most important operations,” says Kevin Shaw, CEO of VMS Software. “We are deeply committed to supporting this platform, and our expanded leadership team and move to a new global corporate headquarters is driving our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ and partners’ needs. I am excited to welcome the newest members to the company as we continue our aggressive growth strategy.”

To support the global growth of the company, VMS Software has relocated its corporate headquarters to 200 Portland Street in Boston. The new office will allow the company to support more in person interactions and attract talent from the entire Boston area.

“We have had a long relationship with VMS Software, they have proven to be the perfect technical and business partner for us,“ says Jeff Murch, Managing Director at technology integrator Stirling & Young. “We are excited to be part of this next stage as the company grows and expands its mission to help organizations maximize the value of their technology investments and leverage their existing platforms.”

About VMS Software

VMS Software, Inc. is the sole provider of the OpenVMS operating system and layered products under an exclusive licensing arrangement with HPE. The company has enhanced the operating system to run on the latest HPE Integrity servers and is porting the operating system to the x86-64 processor architecture. VSI provides a growing portfolio of open-source software for OpenVMS along with a wide range of services to help customers to get the most from their OpenVMS investments. The company is based in Boston and is part of global technology innovator Teracloud.