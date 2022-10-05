POTTERY BARN AND WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of a new collaboration inspired by the beloved film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the magic of the classic film is brought to life with a 13- piece collection that includes décor, bedding, tabletop, seasonal accessories, and holiday gifts. Iconic references include Cousin Eddie’s moose head mug, which is creatively reimagined as the Moose Mug Ornament. The collection also includes the Tangled String Lights which pay homage to the Griswold family’s Christmas lights, featuring tangled balls throughout a traditional light string for a touch of humor. The Griswold’s home and family wagon are also artfully recreated across decorative pillows, a percale sheet set, mugs, tea towels, an advent calendar and a festive doormat.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is such an iconic holiday classic,” said Pottery Barn President Marta Benson. “We were beyond excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring this collection to life and add some fun and nostalgia into people’s homes. It’s also the perfect gift for those who are fans of film, like myself!”

In addition to being designed for gifting and festive holiday decorating, the collection was also designed with sustainability in mind with several pieces featuring Fair Trade Certified™ craftmanship, recycled materials and responsibly sourced cotton.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation collaboration with Pottery Barn features pieces ranging from $15.50 to $149 and is available to shop exclusively online at potterybarn.com/ChristmasVacation.

