Si-Ware Partners with AB Vista to Offer the NeoSpectra Platform to the Animal Feed Industry

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, the creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced a partnership with AB Vista, a global leader in feed additive products and technical services to animal feed and farming sectors, to offer their customers a complete portable NIR solution based on the NeoSpectra platform. The complete solution will include industry-leading NeoSpectra Scanners, world-class mobile apps, secure cloud portal for data reporting and evaluation, and AB Vista INGOT calibrations for feed ingredients, compound feeds and forages.

The NeoSpectra platform has created the first and largest LabStore in the market, offering thousands of calibration models to users from trusted partners around the globe such as labs, researchers, and universities. In April 2022, Aunir, the NIR calibration division of AB Vista and the world’s largest independent calibration provider, partnered with NeoSpectra to offer INGOT calibrations as one of the trusted partners on the NeoSpectra LabStore.

“The NeoSpectra platform and AB Vista INGOT calibrations will provide AB Vista customers with the ultimate flexibility to measure their materials where they are and to get a real-time understanding of their feeding system,” states Michael Leviton, AB Vista NIR Services Technical and Commercial manager. “The ability to get accurate results in the field or feed mill, regardless of a Cloud (Wi-Fi) connection, will provide comprehensive data and insight needed to optimize the feeds and supplements which will ultimately provide better performance and healthier livestock.”

“We are very excited to be named as a valued partner to AB Vista,” affirmed Ralph Hewitt, Vice President of Global Sales for Si-Ware Systems. “The efficient and sustainable use of ingredients for producing consistent and nutritious animal feed is a goal NeoSpectra by Si-Ware shares with AB Vista, and we are very proud that our platform will help AB Vista customers achieve that goal.”

The AB Vista INGOT calibrations through the NeoSpectra platform will soon be available to AB Vista customers in the USA and Canada direct from their local AB Vista technical service representative.

About AB Vista

AB Vista is a global feed additive business bringing pioneering products and technical services to the poultry, swine, ruminant and aquaculture sectors. Since its launch in 2005 the company has become a highly respected global player with top three market share positions in its core segments. The business uses its innovative product research, technical services and nutrition expertise to gather global insights that can be used to provide new ways of thinking to feed compounders, integrators and pre-mixers. With over 25 years’ experience in the NIR field and a global network of laboratories able to analyse feed samples, AB Vista provides the tools and expertise to allow its customer to better balance their ingredients. AB Vista is headquartered in the UK, with regional offices located in the USA, Brazil, Singapore, Spain, India, China, Germany and Finland.

About NeoSpectra by Si-Ware

NeoSpectra by Si-Ware’s all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform, built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, enables businesses to bring the lab to the field and makes the concept of analyzing anywhere with high return on investment a reality. Combining portable analyzers that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with the NeoSpectra LabStore, a secure place to discover and download test methods developed by FT-NIR technology experts such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies, NeoSpectra by Si-Ware’s solutions deliver instant insights to industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and others. NeoSpectra by Si-Ware is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt. For more information, visit www.Si-Ware.com.