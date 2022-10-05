Stride Esports Launches Fall Tournaments with New Partner, Practice Server

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is teaming up with esports tournament platform provider Practice Server to deliver a new season of tournament play for young competitors across the U.S.

Stride Esports will utilize Practice Server’s expertise in tournament production and support to build a platform that will grow community through esports play. Tournaments will invite gamers of all levels to connect and compete in multiple titles in the coming months, including Minecraft Build Challenges for 8- to 18-year-olds, and for gamers aged 13 and older, tournaments in Fortnite Duos, Rocket League, and Fall Guys as well as Discord Community Hangout Nights. Tournament winners will be rewarded with hardware, game-branded merchandise, and cash prizes.

Practice Server brings full-scale tournament infrastructure and production support to the recognized leader in online and blended learning programs, to build a safe arena for esports competition.

“Our goal is to deliver a premium and immersive event experience,” said Les Ottolenghi, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Stride. “Partnering with a community-oriented organization like Practice Server will help us bring this to life, and we are both committed to pushing the boundaries in our respective fields.”

Stride Esports Fall 2022 tournaments will run on select Saturdays, October through December, in addition to bimonthly Discord Community Hangout Nights.

October 15: Fortnite

October 22: Rocket League

October 29: Fall Guys

November 5: Fall Guys & Fortnite

November 12: Fortnite & Rocket League

November 19: Rumbleverse

December 3: Fall Guys & Fortnite

December 10: Fortnite & Rocket League

December 17: Rumbleverse

The esports industry is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs, with ESPN reporting expanding opportunities in higher education and career development—including more than 125 colleges offering varsity esports and award more than $15 million in scholarships annually.

For additional details and a full schedule of Stride Esports Tournaments and events, visit www.stride-esports.co.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About Practice Server

Practice Server's mission is to pave the roadway through esports and set the bar for remote event experiences. As industry leaders we aim to create the most effective solutions for large scale tournament administration and live virtual productions globally. Our end goals revolve around catering to scholastic and amateur competitors, offering them our valuable experience in professional tournament play. Effortless tournament administration and production aren't all we have to offer. We pride ourselves on our capabilities to read the market and execute on talent acquisition, strategy, and overall consulting. Visit us at Prac.gg to learn more.