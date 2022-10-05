DataScalp Launches the World’s Most Powerful Consumer-Powered Business Performance Ranking Platform

EASTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataScalp, the first online platform that captures consumer experiences and uses consumer data to rank companies in a performance dashboard, today announced the company’s official launch. Its proprietary business ranking platform enables consumers to report poor industry outcomes. The platform aggregates those consumer experiences, giving consumers a powerful voice and a tool to learn from others’ experiences.

“Consumers should be empowered to report the degree of performance of one company versus another, selecting and rewarding good performers versus avoiding and punishing poor performers. Nowhere is this required more than in the airline industry,” said Dwight Harris, Jr., founder and CEO of DataScalp. “Despite the availability of social listening, surveys, the Better Business Bureau and focus groups, businesses still struggle to understand the voice of the customer. DataScalp solves this issue by providing a revolution in consumer-driven data that provides the highest level of analysis and corporate response.”

For example, in the airline industry, service performance has been notoriously bad. Unlike specialty service ratings that rely upon taste, commoditized service ratings require more detail so consumers can discern between “good” and “bad” airlines, for example.

Using DataScalp, consumers can contribute and access crowdsourced performance data about individual companies which can inform their pre-purchasing decisions. The DataScalp platform continuously captures and refreshes consumer input throughout the day. This continuous stream of data provides highly nuanced insights about corporate behavior and a simple dashboard of insights for both consumers and corporations.

Organizations such as airlines will additionally benefit by having nuanced data that allows greater service optimization, such as maximizing the ROI of seat inventory via dynamic pricing. Other viable industries include insurance, healthcare, and legal that can similarly leverage DataScalp’s insights.

Just in time for the travel season, the DataScalp platform allows consumers to enter quantitative data on airlines that is analyzed by AI to rank the various companies. DataScalp also directs corporate action by pinpointing specific performance improvement opportunities. For airlines, that includes such data as the number of late versus on-time arrivals, whether compensation for travel interruptions is generous or meager, and the impacts unscheduled maintenance have on travelers. For many other businesses, it’s details about customer experience, behavior and priorities.

“There’s a huge disconnect between what businesses think their customers want and what customers really want,” said Harris. “While sentiment analysis and ratings provide basic information about likes and dislikes, there’s really not enough statistically valid Voice of the Customer information to explain why customers feel the way they do, how they behave, why and what companies can do about it.”

The DataScalp platform is continuously updated throughout the day to ensure timely, accurate information which is displayed on a dashboard that can be interpreted instantly.

“Capturing the voice of the customer is the single highest corporate priority for firms looking to maximize revenues and minimize costs,” said Harris. “Unfortunately, customer survey responses range between 5% to 30%, which means at least 70% of the customer base does not respond. DataScalp solves the issue by relying on predictable consumer behavior – consumer complaints. We connect the dots using machine learning and statistical theory.”

With DataScalp, consumers can purchase flights based upon both price and business performance. They can also reward or penalize airlines for their own experiences, which is more data that’s factored into the company’s rankings.

“DataScalp will ultimately help businesses improve by uncovering data that has been elusive for years,” said Harris. “DataScalp is a game-changer for consumers and the airline industry overall.”

About DataScalp

DataScalp is capturing and incorporating the “voice of the customer” to the highest level imaginable by providing a consumer platform that ranks businesses based upon voice of the customer data. Businesses, such as airlines, can use the data to improve services, inventory management, dynamic pricing, internal operations, and customer experience.