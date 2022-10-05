Clubspeed and Escapology Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Escapology, the world’s largest escape room business with 60+ locations worldwide.

"This is a strategic partnership that we are ecstatic about here at Clubspeed," said Alok Pandey, CEO of Clubspeed. “Solving our customers' pain points through software and modern technology solutions is vital as we find ways to help activity centers around the world drive more revenue, streamline their operations, and enhance the guest experience. We deliver an all-in-one solution to Escapology’s world-class escape rooms with our Resova product that will provide immediate tangible benefits to the operators and end consumers as well.”

As a part of this strategic partnership, Escapology plans to roll out Clubspeed’s cloud-based Resova product to all of their existing locations and franchises and future locations as well.

“Resova provides an all-in-one software, integrated payments, and analytics solution that I am thrilled to roll out across our customer base and franchisees,” said Burton Heiss, CEO of Escapology. “We ran a thorough process to find a software solution that served our business objectives and operating needs along with scalability and the ability to support our growth. We couldn’t find a better partner than Resova & Clubspeed.”

“Clubspeed and Escapology share a like-minded operating philosophy and growth mindset,” said Clubspeed Executive Chairman Romir Bosu. “We now serve almost 900 escape rooms around the world with new venues being added almost every day. We look forward to partnering and growing with Burton and his team for many years to come.”

About Clubspeed

Clubspeed has the world’s leading cloud-based software for activity centers, revolutionizing the way venue owners and managers run their businesses every day. Serving karting facilities, trampoline parks, axe throwing, paintball, escape rooms, and multi-activity family entertainment centers, its features include kart timing, trampoline gamification, point-of-sale, marketing automation and more. For more information, visit Clubspeed’s website at www.clubspeed.com.

About Escapology

Escapology is a high-adrenaline escape game where players are locked inside a themed room and must complete their mission before time runs out. During the 60-minute experience, players are immersed into a real-life adventure where they must find hidden clues, crack codes, solve challenging puzzles and escape! Escapology’s games offer an amazing experience for families, friends, work colleagues or any group of people seeking some challenging fun. For more information, visit Escapology’s website at https://www.escapology.com.