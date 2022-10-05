¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest Showcases Young Latino Filmmakers as They Strive to “REPRESENT”

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN-TV will honor talented young Latino/a filmmakers and debut their work during the ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest (¡TÚ22! Film Festival). The online film festival will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 16 and will feature short films that showcase the Latino/a perspective on “Representation” through themes including participation, prosperity, collaboration, and wellness.

The festival, which runs through the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, showcases the work of Latino/a emerging filmmakers. According to ¡TÚ22! Film Festival Director Luis Alejandro Molina, it also provides a valuable opportunity for young Latino/as to see unique stories and perspectives presented through a lens of shared experience. “Films are a powerful medium for representing the diversity of the human experience. When we see someone on screen that looks like us, it can be a deeply affirming experience and remind us that our story matters,” Molina said. “The Latino/a voice has been one of the most underrepresented voices in film, which is why we’re focused on giving emerging filmmakers the opportunity to share their stories and represent their communities, both in front of and behind the camera.”

This year’s top 10 finalists will be announced on Oct. 9, 2022. The short films will be showcased on CineYouthFest.org and made available to HITN viewers through the HITN GO app. The festival’s winners will be revealed on Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on the network’s app. Cash prizes include $4,000 (Grand Prize), $2,000 (Second Prize), and $1,000 (Third Prize).

The ¡TÚ22! Film Festival is presented in collaboration with educational and community institutions across New York, Washington, Texas, Florida, California, Puerto Rico, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. An independent jury will evaluate entries and select the winners based on criteria including awareness of the subject matter, creativity in the approach of the subject matter, technical aspects (such as directing, acting, cinematography and editing), originality, and inspirational and storytelling impact of the piece.

The Cine Youth Fest’s panel of judges comprises distinguished Latino/a arts leaders from across the country, including award-winning actor, TV host, and content creator, Lizza Monét Morales; television and film actor Chelsea Rendon; and television writer and creative Raymond Arturo Perez.

The film festival supports HITN’s initiative to increase the reach and visibility of independent Latino/a filmmakers. Although Latino/as make up a significant portion of the U.S. (54 million people and 17 percent of the total population), they are typically underrepresented in media. “Latino/as make up only about 5 percent of main cast members in mainstream TV and film,” Molina said. “Giving these young creatives a platform for storytelling ensures that more diverse stories are told, and that the Latino/a perspective is shared with a wider audience. By sharing ¡TÚ22! Film Festival submissions across HITN’s nationwide networks, we’re amplifying their voices and increasing their potential for impact.”

In addition to the film screenings, ¡TÚ22! Film Festival includes a series of virtual “Cafecitos” chats, giving young filmmakers an additional connection to Latino/a role models in film industry and other creative fields. The Cafecitos are available on the CineYouthFest.org website and on the festival’s YouTube channel.

For more information about the ¡TÚ22! Film Festival, visit https://cineyouthfest.org/.

