Tickets Still Available to the 2022 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the Big Apple next week when the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns to celebrate its 15th anniversary on October 13-16, 2022. The Festival, which encompasses more than 80 events, is steadfast in its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. while generating awareness for the host non-profit, God’s Love We Deliver, New York City’s leading provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illness. A variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches and more will take place at locations across the city. Tickets to select events are still available online at nycwff.org.

Gourmands looking to indulge while taking in the New York skyline can select from the Festival’s iconic pier parties at Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum. Highlights include:

The ultimate haven for passionate fans is the Festival’s daytime centerpiece at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances. Taking place Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, this 135,000 sq. ft. culinary playground consists of food samplings, wine, spirit and beer tastings, interactive installations and more. Fan-favorite celebrity chefs and lifestyle personalities from Food Network and beyond will take to the stage for the family-friendly Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances followed by book signings and photo ops.

Kick off the Festival with Food Network’s Anne Burrell as she hosts Mohegan Sun's Aperitivo part of the LIVEHAPPilly series presented by illy caffè. The weekend festivities continue with new parties like Disco and Drinks: A Night of Classic Cocktails hosted by Ben Soffer, Boy With No Job at Industry City on Friday, October 14. The following night, guests can watch the city’s top bartenders from all five boroughs duel it out during Battle of the Boroughs: A Cocktail Showdown presented by BACARDí hosted by The Try Guys. On Sunday, October 16, join actor and New York Times bestselling author Jenny Mollen, for Rooftop Rosé at the newly opened RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

A plethora of unique, one-night-only collaborative meals hosted by some of the world’s most critically acclaimed chefs and paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, make up this year’s Intimate Dinner Series. Limited tickets are still available for the following dinners:

The complete line-up of events for the 15th anniversary Festival is available online at nycwff.org. Ticket sales are open to the public. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by God’s Love We Deliver with 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds helping to support New Yorkers facing severe illness. Over the past 15 years, the Festival has generated more than $14 million for its charitable partners. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in New York for the ninth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org. Follow @NYCWFF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God’s Love now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. God’s Love addresses food and nutrition insecurity and supports the health and well-being of its clients by providing ongoing nutrition assessment, education and counseling; advocating for food and nutrition support and delivering medically tailored meals. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, they home-delivered more than 2.8 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol and are proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information, visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.