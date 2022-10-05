Orangewood Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Barrington James

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”), a long-term focused private investment firm, today announced an investment in Barrington James, a leading global recruitment firm that primarily serves the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In partnering with Orangewood, Barrington James intends to enhance its global recruiting solutions, expand its client-service capabilities and support its ongoing commitment to developing and utilizing cutting-edge technology and software leading to greater access for its clients of exceptional talent on a permanent or temporary basis. Barrington James’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Barrington, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing leadership team, who will maintain a significant investment in the company.

Founded in 2002, Barrington James provides life sciences companies with recruitment solutions that combine deep industry expertise with innovative recruitment technology to make talent identification and attraction easier. The company’s specialist areas range from AI, biometrics, and clinical development to finance, medical affairs, commercial, quality assurance and computational sciences, and identifies placement opportunities ranging from contract and interim positions through to board and C-suite-level placements. Headquartered outside of London, Barrington James operates twelve offices in core life sciences clusters globally including in New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Raleigh (North Carolina), and Greenville (South Carolina) supporting placements across Europe, North and South America and Asia.

Neil Goldfarb, Managing Partner of Orangewood, stated, “ All of the whole of the life science and biotech sectors are poised for significant long-term growth, and competition for top talent in virtually every position is continuing to intensify. Barrington James deep focus on life sciences uniquely positions it to provide outstanding and highly bespoke service to its clients and capitalize further on this attractive opportunity. To that end, we are thrilled to bring Orangewood’s deep expertise in partnering with founders and track record of building healthcare-focused businesses to support Dan and his talented team. We look forward to working together as Barrington James continues to innovate and deepen its role as one of the premier life sciences focused recruiting firms.”

“ This is an exciting day for Barrington James, our employees and clients. Orangewood is a world-class investment firm with proven capabilities in supporting management teams and driving long-term value from its portfolio companies,” said Dan Barrington, CEO of Barrington James. “ We believe this partnership will enable us to continue to assist our top-class clients with their growth by providing exceptional talent to their teams, big or small. Our partnership and growth will allow us to deliver niche recruitment for new biotech’s and volume recruitment for leading pharmaceutical companies with speed and a standard of services that is second to none, on a temporary or permanent basis. I am grateful for the passion and dedication of our talented team around the world who recognize the important role that we play to support our clients whose work has never been more vital.”

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Orangewood. Fairmount Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Barrington James and Keystone Law served as its legal advisor. Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent for the transaction.

ABOUT ORANGEWOOD

Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New York-based private investment firm with a long-term approach. Orangewood focuses on growth-oriented private transactions in partnership with founder-led businesses, management teams and entrepreneurs. The firm’s senior investment team and deep bench of active operating advisors has decades of experience across a range of sectors, primarily healthcare, consumer, multi-unit and related industries. Orangewood works to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.

ABOUT BARRINGTON JAMES

Barrington James is an industry leading, global recruitment business that primarily serves the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device sectors. With offices all over the world and hundreds of specialists dedicated to sourcing exceptional talent, we have the capacity and capabilities to deliver world-class recruitment solutions to life science companies of all sizes. We combine our reach of more than 6 million industry professionals worldwide and investment in AI platforms with expert consultants specializing in market niches to deliver a personalized approach to global recruitment for life science. For more information, please visit barringtonjames.com.