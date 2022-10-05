KidKraft® Partners With American Girl® to Debut New Luxe Dollhouse and Custom Closet for the Beloved Brand’s Signature 18-Inch Dolls

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KidKraft®, a premium wood toy and furniture brand crafted to inspire imaginative and active indoor and outdoor play, announces an exciting new product collaboration with American Girl®, the popular lifestyle brand for girls. Available now and just in time for the holidays, the first officially licensed American Girl dollhouse and add-on magic closet is built of premium wood materials and sized just right for fans of American Girl’s popular 18-inch dolls.

Designed to inspire endless hours of imaginative play, the two impressive-sized items—the American Girl® x KidKraft® Luxury Dollhouse and the American Girl® x KidKraft® Custom Closet—have nine play areas to discover and numerous amenities, including a spinning ceiling fan, working lights, secret storage, and more.

“KidKraft is known for our collection of beautifully crafted wooden dollhouses which help to aid and inspire imaginative play for children of all ages,” said Susan Russo, VP of Product & Brand Marketing for KidKraft. “With our commitment to delivering imaginative play experiences and American Girl’s decades-long history of empowering girls through storytelling, a joining of forces was a natural fit.”

The American Girl x KidKraft collection is available now at AmericanGirl.com and at American Girl retail stores and includes:

American Girl® x KidKraft® Luxury Dollhouse for 18-inch Dolls - $598.00

Offering countless hours of 360° play, this jaw-dropping 4½ feet tall and 5 feet wide ultimate dollhouse has a cool tri-level layout, designed with all the comforts of home and several dream amenities.

Features include a high-tech security system, a fireplace that glows and crackles, a ceiling fan that lights up and spins, a shower that changes color with the "temperature", and a lights-and-sounds hot tub that fits four dolls.

Built-in fixtures and décor include a pet door, open-and-close windows, swivel pretend TV, glittery curtains and secret storage.

American Girl® x KidKraft® Custom Closet for 18-inch Dolls - $298.00

Boasting two stories with a grand spiral staircase, this more than 3½-foot-tall fashion changing room has an innovative virtual "try-on" experience for dolls. A magic mirror showcases a total of four outfit choices, illuminating them right onto the doll!

Tons of storage options for clothes and accessories keeps everything organized and ready for dress up.

Can stand alone or be an add-on to the luxury dollhouse for extended play. Stairs are moveable to different areas of the house.

The partnership between American Girl and KidKraft brings together two likeminded premium brands that are committed to nurturing a child’s creativity and imagination. The high-quality dollhouse—with its numerous play areas, functionality, and large, open spaces for additional add-ons like furniture, beds, and clothing—expands the play experience and offers a lifetime of value and fun.

For more information on the American Girl® x KidKraft collection, please visit AmericanGirl.com.

ABOUT KIDKRAFT, INC

KidKraft is a global leader in award-winning children’s products Made for Make Believe™. For over 50 years, KidKraft has been crafting toys and furniture to amplify and enrich childhood through destinations for playing, exploring and living. Crafted of premium, recyclable materials for long-lasting play, KidKraft's indoor and outdoor products are available at more than 2,800 retailers in over 90 countries. KidKraft’s global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.kidkraft.com and follow @kidkrafttoys and #KidKraftToys on Instagram.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl® is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on:

