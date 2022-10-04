5G LLC to Deliver Rooftop Connectivity Solutions for UBS Asset Management

ROCKWALL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G LLC, a leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry, has signed an exclusive agreement with UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to connect rooftops in commercial properties owned by the business with leading 5G networks in the United States.

“5G LLC is delighted to be working with UBS in the United States to enable new rooftop lease revenue in a high-growth market and help manage it as a long-term asset,” said Rick Varnell, Managing Director of 5G LLC. “Demand is growing considerably for rooftop connectivity for 5G and other emerging real estate property technologies.”

“UBS is always looking for new revenue and growth opportunities to maximize building investment portfolios,” said Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, Head of Strategic Initiatives, UBS Asset Management. “Working with 5G LLC will enable us to optimize our rooftop revenue strategies. 5G LLC will manage operational complexity related to rooftop connectivity for our portfolio of properties at scale and manage demand-side engagement with all major carriers in the United States.”

5G LLC is working with thousands of portfolio managers and all major network operators in the United States to quickly deploy and expand 5G connectivity.

For more information, please send inquiries to: contact@5gllc.net.

About UBS Asset Management

Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real assets investment managers in the world.

www.ubs.com/realestate

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments. Building owners receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment, that directly impacts Net Operating Income, and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.