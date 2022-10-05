U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Takeda’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for Use of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) to Prevent Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks in Children 2 Years of Age and Older

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the potential expanded use of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in pediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age. Currently, children with HAE under the age of 6 have no approved prophylaxis treatment. If approved, TAKHZYRO could potentially become the first treatment of its kind for this population.1-3 The FDA has granted priority review of the application and indicated a decision is expected in the first half of 2023.

"Unpredictable, debilitating and potentially life-threatening HAE swelling attacks can cause a physical and emotional toll on those living with this rare disorder; this is burdensome for young children and their caregivers,” said Cheryl Schwartz, Senior Vice President, U.S. Rare Disease Business Unit at Takeda. “If TAKHZYRO is approved for this expanded use, children as young as 2 years old would have a treatment option which has shown proven effective prevention of HAE attacks in those over 12 years of age.”

The sBLA is based on data from the SPRING study, the first and only open-label Phase 3 trial for HAE patients under the age of 12. If approved, children in the U.S. would have access to treatment for the prevention of HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat.4,6 Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported in patients as young as 3 years old.5

Currently, TAKHZYRO is approved and available in more than 30 countries around the world and is supported by a robust clinical development program, which includes one of the largest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration.

About TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) Injection

TAKHZYRO is a prescription medicine used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older. It is not known if TAKHZYRO is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age. TAKHZYRO is intended for self-administration or administration by a caregiver with subcutaneous injection of 300 mg/2 mL (150 mg/1 mL) solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe or in a single-dose vial every 2 weeks. Dosing every 4 weeks may be considered in some patients. The patient or caregiver should be trained by a healthcare professional.7

TAKHZYRO Safety Information for United States

TAKHZYRO may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you have any of the following symptoms:

wheezing

difficulty breathing

chest tightness

fast heartbeat

faintness

rash

hives

The most common side effects seen with TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions (pain, redness, and bruising), upper respiratory infection, and headache.

These are not all the possible side effects of TAKHZYRO. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

TAKHZYRO has not been studied in pregnant or breastfeeding women. Talk to your healthcare provider about the risk of taking TAKHZYRO if you are pregnant, plan to be pregnant, are breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including information for patients.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurring attacks of edema – swelling – in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can be debilitating and painful.4,6 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause asphyxiation and are potentially life-threatening.6 HAE affects an estimated 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.4 It is often under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated.8

About Takeda

