REGENT Expands Global Customer Base with Germany-based Worldwide Ferry Operator FRS

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REGENT, the company leading the development and commercialization of the revolutionary all-electric seaglider, announced today that FRS, the worldwide ferry operator based in Germany, has entered into an agreement to add REGENT seagliders to its fleet.

Seagliders provide harbor-to-harbor, over-water transportation at a fraction of the cost, noise, and emissions of existing regional transportation modes such as aircraft and ferries. The German based FRS will focus the initial seaglider service in its domestic and international operations.

“We’re excited to be partnering with FRS to provide cost-effective, zero-emission passenger travel and cargo solutions,” said Billy Thalheimer, CEO of REGENT. “FRS has been a leader in maritime innovation for many years, pioneering a distributed operating model that is well suited for the global deployment of seagliders. From the United States, to Europe, to the Middle East, look for bright red FRS seagliders lowering the cost, time, and emissions of coastal travel soon.”

FRS is the latest addition to REGENT’s growing portfolio of international customers, which includes Ocean Flyer in New Zealand, Split Express in Croatia, and Brittany Ferries in the United Kingdom and France.

The partnership between REGENT and FRS is for building and operating of two seagliders types: the Viceroys, each holding up to 12 passengers or critical cargo up to 3,500 lbs in 746 cubic feet, and the Monarchs, which can hold up to 100 passengers. REGENT’s international and domestic commercial sales book now totals more than US$7B.

“REGENT´s seagliders fit perfectly to our product range in many of our worldwide operations,” says Moritz Bruns, Director Business & Corporate Development of FRS. “Providing safe and fastest travel possibilities, be it for commuters, tourists or even cargo clients is part of our DNA. The strategic partnership with REGENT enables us to further expand our route network and offer our clients new and unique travel possibilities and experiences around the globe.”

The REGENT seaglider is an all-electric wing-in-ground effect vehicle, meaning it flies low (within one wingspan) over the water to take advantage of numerous aerodynamic and operational efficiencies, enabling increased payload capability and greater range than other electric aircraft concepts. The seaglider operates in three modes: from the dock, the vehicle first drives on its hull like a traditional boat. As it leaves the harbor area and speeds up, it rises on its retractable hydrofoil, which offers significant wave tolerance and a smooth ride as it leaves a crowded harbor. Upon reaching open water, the vehicle transitions onto its wing, retracting the foil and accelerating up to cruise speed—all while staying within a wingspan of the water’s surface. Driving a seaglider is enabled by coupling advanced digital flight software with simple boat controls.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility. REGENT builds seagliders, a new category of electric vehicle that operates exclusively over the water that will drastically reduce the time and cost of moving people and goods between coastal cities. Seagliders will service routes up to 180 miles at up to 180 mph with existing battery technology and up to 500 miles with next-generation batteries, via existing dock infrastructure. For more information, visit regentcraft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About FRS

FRS (formerly Förde Reederei Seetouristik), based in the North of Germany, is a successful maritime venture that has taken the initiative to develop new business activities beyond home waters. In the last few decades, FRS has grown from a regional passenger ferry operator into an internationally active group with 70 vessels and more than 1,500 employees from more than a dozen countries all over the world. FRS annually carries 7.9 million passengers and 2.1 million vehicles on its numerous national and international shipping lines. Today, the FRS Group consists of 21 subsidiaries located in Europe, Northern Africa and America.