Crypto.com Arena Opens Two New Grab and Go Locations Powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology

Crypto.com Arena has launched an innovative in-arena concession experience with the opening of two new grab and go locations powered by Amazon's frictionless Just Walk Out technology. Visitors to Crypto.com Arena will have the opportunity to take what they want without having to stop to check out while shopping at the Bud Light Seltzer Market and the Michelob Ultra Market, located on the main concourse between sections 105 and 108.

Debuting this October in time for NHL and NBA preseason games, the new stores are designed to make the in-arena food and beverage experience more efficient while cutting wait times so fans can get back to the action faster.

To enter the stores, guests simply insert their credit card at the entry gates and start shopping. As they select food and beverages, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from or return to the shelves. After they exit, the credit card they inserted at the entry gate will be charged for the items they took. American Express is the official payment partner of Crypto.com Arena, providing select Card Member benefits at various events.

“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Amazon and Levy Restaurants to welcome Just Walk Out technology to Crypto.com Arena,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena. “We’re sure fans will appreciate this simple, safe and quick experience.”

The Just Walk Out technology-enabled locations will sell beer, wine, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, soft drinks, coffee, water and other select food and beverage items. Guests purchasing alcohol will be required to show their ID to a store attendant for age verification.

“Crypto.com Arena has been an incredible partner for years, and since the beginning we’ve shared the vision of a venue that continuously raises the bar for world-class hospitality,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “Today, ‘world-class’ means creating opportunities for fans to completely control their experience. That is exactly the reason these checkout-free experiences are so powerful. They take lines out of the equation and give fans the ability to access food and beverage on their own terms.”

“Los Angeles fans who visit the iconic Crypto.com Arena are accustomed to being treated to the finest entertainment experience imaginable, and we’re proud to elevate that experience with the opening of new stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President, AWS Applications. “Our technology enables fast and frictionless shopping, so we’re excited to help fans in Crypto.com Arena get their refreshments quickly and get right back to the action.”

About Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 19 of the last 22 GRAMMY Awards shows. Crypto.com Arena twenty-two years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events. Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.