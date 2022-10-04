Swagelok Welcomes Ohio Department of Veterans Services to Global Headquarters

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders and associates involved in Swagelok Company’s efforts to recruit and hire U.S. armed services veterans welcomed representatives of the Ohio Department of Veteran Services (ODVS) and the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the company’s global headquarters and innovation center on Tuesday, September 27.

The visit included a tour of the company’s shop floor and a presentation on how Swagelok has tapped into the unique skills of veteran associates and new hires—both historically since the company’s founding 75 years ago and through an associate resource group dedicated to veterans that was established by a team of associates in 2017.

Swagelok’s Veteran and Military Resource Group supports outreach to hundreds of veterans in and around the Greater Cleveland community. Its members from across the Swagelok organization support veteran programs and organizations through volunteer hours, donations, fundraising, and mentoring.

Major General (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the ODVS, commented, “We had a terrific visit at Swagelok today. I can’t imagine a better way to spend my time. Swagelok sets the standard on how to right-hire and retain veterans in Ohio.”

Veteran Outreach and Support Efforts

Swagelok has been an approved U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge partner since 2021. The program provides fellowship opportunities for all ranks and branches of the active-duty military during the last few months of their commitments, prior to separation.

“The majority of our program participants have taken on full-time permanent roles with Swagelok,” noted Hannah Delis, chief human resources officer, Swagelok Company. “Since we launched the program last year, 10 fellows have participated and at least five more will start their fellowships this fall.”

Swagelok employs more than a dozen actively serving Guard members and Reservists. Associates from Swagelok—many of them veterans—are also serving or leading efforts for other veteran-focused organizations, including the United Service Organizations (USO) and Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana.

Interested active military members who are transitioning to the civilian workforce are invited to find more information at the Swagelok SkillBridge website or email SkillBridge@swagelok.com with specific questions. Veterans interested in networking and general career opportunities may inquire at SwagelokVets@swagelok.com or visit jobs.swagelok.com.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is a $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, semiconductor, and transportation industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok serves customers through approximately 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of more than 5,700 associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers. To learn more, please visit www.swagelok.com.