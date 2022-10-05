Resource Label Group Acquires Chicago based Deco Flexible Packaging

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, announced it has acquired Chicago-based Deco Flexible Packaging expanding its presence in the Midwest and leadership in the label and packaging industry. The addition of Deco Flexible Packaging represents the twenty-fourth acquisition for Resource Label.

Deco Flexible Packaging is a leading pressure sensitive and flexible packaging company specializing in the production of custom, pressure-sensitive products, narrow web flexible packaging, promotional items, and tags for a variety of industries. The Chicagoland location was opened in 1999.

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label, stated, “We are proud to welcome the Deco team to the Resource Label Group family and are excited about the knowledge, talent and expertise they bring to the organization. We look forward to working with the team to continue to serve our growing customer base.”

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With twenty-one manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group employs over 1700 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com