Esri and Safe Software Collaborate for Successful CIM Interoperability Test

Electric utilities have long struggled to share data among their planning, asset, customer, and operational systems. The processes are often costly, inaccurate, time-consuming, and ineffective. Expanding the ability of electric utilities to work from one standard interface, the Common Information Model (CIM) is a single trusted data management, analysis, and alignment solution that can heavily leverage geographic information system (GIS) technology.

Supporting the industry as the global leader in GIS, Esri, together with partner Safe Software, has successfully participated in an interoperability test for the CIM.

"While utilities have been exporting data from Esri's ArcGIS software into the CIM standard for nearly a decade, this test illustrates that the technologies are aligned," said Bill Meehan, Esri director of electric utilities solutions, who led this effort along with Esri solution architect John Alsup.

Some of the systems and tools that utilities wish to interoperate using CIM include the following:

GIS

Energy management systems (EMS)

Advanced distribution management systems (ADMS)

Outage management systems (OMS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Simulation analysis programs like power flow, short circuit, stability, relay protection, lightning protection, and surge analysis

The interoperability test was part of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Grid Model Data Management (GMDM) initiative. It was held from June 14 to June 16 at EPRI's Charlotte offices. UCA International Users Group, a not-for-profit corporation focused on assisting users and vendors, witnessed, monitored, and provided test direction and reporting services. "EPRI's GMDM initiative creates an architecture that allows disparate technologies to share information in a neutral industry-standard format without building custom interfaces," added Meehan.

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has adopted the CIM as an industry standard for electrical utility data interoperability since 2001.

To learn more about how Esri supports utilities in CIM interoperability, visit energycentral.com/o/esri/cim-cimplified-–-part-3.

