Ottawa Senators Partner With Kinaxis on a Three-year Agreement as Road Helmet Sponsor

Kinaxis headquarters in Ottawa, just a slap shot away from where the Ottawa Senators play in the Canadian Tire Centre.

Kinaxis headquarters in Ottawa, just a slap shot away from where the Ottawa Senators play in the Canadian Tire Centre.

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce that the team has partnered with Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making for supply chains in an unpredictable world. Based in Kanata, Kinaxis is a global technology leader of supply chain management software. Their logo will appear on the Senators’ road white helmet for the next three seasons through the 2024-25 campaign.

“This dynamic agreement with Kinaxis is important on multiple levels as we embark on an exciting new season,” said Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc. “This represents an exciting new partnership with a local success story that operates on the global stage. We share common philosophies towards partnering for success, investing in our community and positive employee engagement and look forward to working with Kinaxis for many years.”

“On behalf of the hundreds of employees based in Ottawa, it is a privilege to partner with such an amazing team,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “Like the Senators, Kinaxis has a long history with Ottawa and we are honored to support the community where many of our employees live and work. Being deeply integrated in the region, Kinaxis is committed to engaging with, and giving back through partnerships that generate community pride.”

The Kinaxis logo will be displayed on the Senators helmets for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 13, when Ottawa travels to Buffalo to face the Sabres in the first 2022-23 National Hockey League regular-season game for both teams.

Kinaxis was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2022 and recently opened a 160,000 sq. ft. headquarters on Palladium Drive in Kanata, just a slap shot away from the Canadian Tire Centre, the home of the Senators.

Hundreds of top-tier manufacturers around the world in the industries of aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, retail, high-tech and electronics, industrial, and life sciences and pharmaceuticals trust Kinaxis as a valued supply chain partner, including Lockheed Martin, Ford, Unilever, Cisco, and Merck.

This sponsorship represents Kinaxis’ first in professional sports. About one-third of Kinaxis’ 1,600 employees are based in the Ottawa area.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region. For more information, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators