Andersen Global Expands Tax Capabilities in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its Canadian presence through a Collaboration Agreement with Toronto-based tax firm Trowbridge Professional Corporation, further enhancing its seamless service capabilities in Canada.

Managing Partners Todd Trowbridge, Arun (Ernie) Nagratha and Wayne Bewick founded the firm in 2002 after meeting during their time at Arthur Andersen. Trowbridge provides a broad range of international tax services, specializing in corporate tax, private clients and global mobility. Headquartered in Toronto, Trowbridge also has a presence in India, Germany and the UK.

“Seamless service across all borders is central to our business model,” Ernie said. “Through this Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global, our firm will have the support of a global organization, allowing us to maintain a competitive edge in the markets we serve.”

“Our collaboration with Trowbridge broadens our tax capabilities by adding a key market to provide additional coverage in Canada,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “The regional and cross-border expertise of the Trowbridge team complements that of our member firms and collaborating firms, and I am confident this synergy will play an important role as we continue to expand our global presence.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.