Sherweb Adds Market Leader QuickBooks Online to Its Growing Portfolio

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced the availability of a high-demand solution for small business growth through its marketplace. The world’s leading small business technology platform, Intuit QuickBooks, is now available with Sherweb.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, entrepreneurship has taken off at unprecedented levels in the last two years with the largest increase in new business applications in recorded history. At the same time, there has been increasing demand by businesses for online financial management software and digitization of processes. Sherweb’s addition of QuickBooks Online to their portfolio of products answers these demands with a solution chosen and trusted by about 80% of the US market.

“Sherweb is proud to continue to add solutions to our marketplace that add value to our partner base and their clients,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Channel Marketplace at Sherweb. “QuickBooks Online is in high demand among SMBs and when partners resell through us, they’ll make the margins they need to make it worth their while—win-win.”

MSPs are a key driving force in their SMB clients’ digital transformation. Sherweb, in turn, supports MSPs in this effort with a complete marketplace and unmatched partner services that help facilitate their success.

“This collaboration better positions us to help small businesses succeed in this digitally disrupted economic environment,” said Gavin Orleow, Intuit’s Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. “Leveraging the power and breadth of a marketplace like Sherweb is an important part of our strategy to meet the needs of small businesses by making QuickBooks more accessible to customers and MSPs.”

QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payroll through Sherweb are currently only available to end users in the US. MSPs who want to learn more can visit: https://sherweb.com/business-apps/quickbooks-online/resell/

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. They serve more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp.

About Sherweb

More than 7,000 partners and 85,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com