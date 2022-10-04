New National Brand Partnering with ASAP.com; Expanded Delivery Service Now Includes NAPA Auto Parts

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has started delivery of auto parts from NAPA stores. NAPA is a new national brand partnering with ASAP.com as the company shifts to delivering ‘anything’ to consumers -- same day, from any type of business.

Beginning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when you need to order anything – from a car battery to windshield wipers or even tires – you may see a familiar face from ASAP delivering them right to your door. Customers order their needed parts at NAPAonline.com, where they can select the nearest Baton Rouge location.

“Our customers who receive auto parts or, in fact, any delivered item can expect the same excellent standard of service they’ve always experienced from their restaurant orders,” said Kevin Burke, Director of Business Development for ASAP.

“Our partnership with ASAP is off to a great start,” said Isra Thames, President of Auto Parts & Supplies, LLC which owns and operates 15 area NAPA stores. “Our customers are receiving their parts faster than ever before and the drivers are professional and courteous and understand how important it is to deliver in a timely manner. We look forward to a continued relationship with ASAP in upcoming months.”

NAPA Auto Parts stores and AutoCare Centers serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks, and equipment performing safely and efficiently. Auto Parts & Supplies, owns and operates 15 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Alexandria areas as well as locations in Beaumont, Texas.

The ASAP.com partnership with NAPA will be expanded to cities across the state of Louisiana in the next month.

About ASAP

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.com platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP.com operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.