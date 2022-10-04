Select OK and MO Bainswest Agencies to Align with Keystone

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, welcomed a group of Bainswest agencies from Oklahoma and Missouri to its network of growing agencies across the nation, effective January 1, 2023.

Bainswest formed in Tulsa, OK in 1994 and grew to be one of the Top 20 Agency Networks in the nation.

While the insurance space has rapidly changed in the last decade, consolidation of agencies through mergers or acquisitions have added new tools, choice, and flexibility for agents.

“In the past year, consolidation in the independent agency space presented Bainswest members with choice among networks that provided the tools they needed, and we knew Keystone could provide those tools,” explained Margo Mackedanz, executive director of network expansion. “The agencies joining us felt Keystone offered the network of intellectual capital sharing, consultative expertise with a menu of services that they can use to meet their growth goals. Nothing is too sacred for our agents to share with each other, and that’s unique in the industry. We are so excited to see how these new agencies engage and meet the ever-changing industry with determination and confidence.”

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.