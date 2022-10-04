150-Provider Texas-Based Federally Qualified Health Center Switches to eClinicalWorks EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in health care IT solutions, today announced that a 22-site Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), CommuniCare, transitioned to eClinicalWorks EHR and additional services to improve operational workflows and provide value-based care to over 95,000 patients in the San Antonio, Texas region.

To serve its growing patient population — primarily composed of Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured patients — CommuniCare needed a new health IT solution that integrated front-office, back-office and patient-treatment features. With eClinicalWorks, CommuniCare will now have access to:

Patient engagement tools including healow® Open Access®, healow CHECK-IN™, and healow Pay™ that streamline the front-office workflow while improving patient satisfaction and convenience

Value-based care and complete patient records with PRISMA, the industry’s first information search engine that seamlessly gathers patient records from hospitals, primary care providers, specialists, urgent care centers, and more — amplifying the power of interoperability networks

eClinicalWorks Scribe®, the AI-driven voice-recognition software that makes documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate

eClinicalWorks RCM with robotic process automation (RPA) that will increase efficiency

“Our previous EHR was not optimized for the cloud and had limited built-in features with subpar performance when compared to eClinicalWorks,” said Paul Nguyen, President and CEO of CommuniCare. “We had to rely on third-party programs to accomplish simple tasks. We switched to eClinicalWorks because of their user-friendly and intuitive software. The seamless and customizable integrations allow our providers to help patients achieve their best potential outcomes. Additionally, eClinicalWorks enables front and back-office staff to streamline workflows for a more efficient and engaging patient experience.”

“The best health IT solutions provide tools and technology for the ultimate patient experience,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “That’s what we’re doing with CommuniCare. By providing an EHR that integrates with patient engagement features, coding, billing, and more, CommuniCare’s providers and staff can worry less about their IT solutions and focus more on providing value-based care to those who need it most in south-central Texas.”

Although CommuniCare has recently experienced unprecedented expansion in sites, services, and patients served, leadership recognizes that implementation of a robust, cutting-edge EHR solution is imperative to meet CommuniCare’s ambitious strategic plans. Partnering with eClinicalWorks allows CommuniCare to fulfill its goals of providing a personally tailored healthcare relationship with its patients, driving improved health outcomes, and creating value across the healthcare continuum. CommuniCare’s innovative approach and commitment to excellence will soon showcase the power and capabilities that eClinicalWorks offers.

About CommuniCare

CommuniCare opened in 1972 as a two-room pediatric clinic in the back of a west-side church in San Antonio, Texas, thanks to the strong ambitions of Sr. Dolores Girault (Daughters of Charity). Since then, CommuniCare has grown to serve more than 95,000 patients annually through 22 clinic sites across three counties, offering services such as family medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, Behavioral Health, dental, and a host of other specialty services. For more information, visit www.communicaresa.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.