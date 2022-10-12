Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships.

“Aurora’s intelligent scheduling technology improves MRO throughput, resulting in improved transparency and reduced costs, while also resulting in superior operations management. Aurora was developed to help tackle difficult, mission-critical scheduling problems—by using artificial intelligence technologies to encode extensive expert domain knowledge with advanced algorithms to generate more efficient schedules. Today, Aurora manages the most demanding operations for organizations such as The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bombardier Learjet, Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Korea Aerospace Industries, and the US Air Force, US Space Force, and US Navy,” says Richard Stottler, President, Stottler Henke.

“Having seen OEMs and Tier 1s invest in predictive maintenance driven AI channels, it was crucial that AI found its way into enhancing data quality and integrity using data driven models. This acts as a segway into helping organizations visualize commercial impact of decisions using an Aircraft, Engine or Component’s Airworthiness and Maintenance data. KeepFlying sees great potential for Airlines, MROs, Lessors and Banks to create financial twins for the Assets they operate, lease, maintain and finance to predict costs, revenues, asset placement commercial potentials and risks using Machine Learning models trained across different Aircraft and Engine types,” remarked KeepFlying CEO, Sriram Haran.

“Our decision to include AI into our Functional Architecture was taken right before the Pandemic started and it was included in our road map together with a 5-year plan to execute it. After understanding the necessity of tools driven by AI in areas such as Scheduling, Planning, Revenue Forecasting (specifically for Airframe and Engines MROs, lessors and Financial Institutions) we took the challenge of inviting specialized strategic partners to deliver a set of solutions that will only improve our digital transformation platform and benefit not only current but also future customers,” stated Seabury Solutions CEO & President, Bijoy Mechery.

